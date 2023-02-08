50 years ago: The Feb. 7, 1973, edition of The AJT published an article entitled “23 Charged in Marijuana Raid.” Approximately 90 grams of marijuana was seized in the biggest drug raid ever conducted in Avery County Saturday night. Acting on a tip received about 11:30 Saturday night, law officials raided an apartment at Hughes where a party was in progress, seized the marijuana, a large pot-type smoker, pipes, papers, joints and roach holders. Twenty-three persons, ranging in age from the late teens to mid-20s, were brought to the Sheriff’s Department for questioning. No minors were present. Deputy Nina Dean was called in to search the women, and Solicitor Tom Rusher was called in for legal advice. The SBI was notified immediately.
30 years ago: The Feb. 10, 1993, edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Special Olympics Field Day Held February 8.” Monday, Feb. 8, was a special day at High Country Christian School as grades 5-9 took the afternoon to participate and assist in the three-day Winter Special Olympics. The Winter Special Olympics were held at Appalachian Ski Mtn. with 100-plus Olympians participating from all over the Southeast. Avery County had 13 participants. Eighth grader Bruce Meadows represented High Country Christian School. Mike Meadows, head teacher, organized and supervised the outing along with assistant teacher Colleen Meadows. Teachers and students enjoyed a special day learning the values and joys of the Special Olympics. “What a privilege for kids to know the harmonious development of body, mind, and spirit,” commented Pastor Jerry Mobley of Banner Elk Seventh-Day Adventist Church. It is a privilege to have High Country Christian School’s ministry of education as part of our ministry to the community.”
20 years ago: The Feb. 12, 2003, edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Lees-McRae College starts Habitat for Humanity chapter.” A new chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the not-for-profit organization that builds affordable housing for low income families, has started this semester at Lees-McRae College. Twelve students and four faculty/staff advisors officially kicked off the new club on January 27 by electing officers and making plans for projects. One of the first projects to be tackled is building a tool shed to house tools at Habitat work sites. The tool shed will be built on the LMC campus and transported from site to site in Avery County as the students work on the various houses.
“Building a tool shed and helping at current Habitat sites is just the first step,” said freshman Sarah Beauvais, one of the student founders of the chapter. “I hope that we eventually have a Lees-McRae College sponsored house here in Avery County.” “These students have a lot planned, including regular Saturday builds and a student-faculty challenge this spring,” said Betsy Dunn, Americorps VISTA Volunteer for LMC and one of the group’s advisors. “But what I also hope that they gain is a greater social awareness and understanding of our society.”
The major goals of the chapter include building houses with the Avery County Habitat for Humanity Chapter, educating LMC students about affordable housing issues, and raising funds to help support the work of Habitat for Humanity. Last semester 51 hours were logged by LMC students with the Avery County Habitat Chapter. “My favorite thing about working with Habitat for Humanity is the personal contact with the family whose house we are building,” said junior Shayla Simpson. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of the family as their home becomes a reality is really rewarding.” “We hope to have a group of students who will, upon graduation, continue their support of Habitat for Humanity in the towns and cities where they settle,” said Jack Watson, professor of biological sciences and faculty advisor to the chapter. “If we can have a successful campus chapter as we hope to do and our graduates carry on the work, then we will have been successful as educators.”
