BANNER ELK — Dr. Joseph Nitti, owner and clinic director of Back in Action Chiropractic in Banner Elk, knows a thing or two about braving the cold. While most people stayed indoors when snow was blanketing the mountains on January 8, Nitti was out camping. But just because Nitti likes during the cold, that doesn’t mean local elementary school students have to. That’s why on Thursday, Jan. 14, Nitti donated more than 200 pairs of boots to elementary school students to help them stay warm this winter.
Nitti regularly hosts a Christmas toy drive at his business, but this year, upon the realization that some children were going without the proper footwear, he decided to raise money to purchase boots for students at the five local elementary schools. Nitti set the goal for the donation drive at $300 but within a couple of days, he and his wife had collected nearly $4,000.
Nitti said that the amount of support was heartwarming to see, and was even surprised to receive donations from people he had not seen in decades.
“Everyone’s behind a mask, but that doesn’t mean their hearts are cold. People gave locally, second homeowners gave anonymous donations of some significant amounts of money. I even had some of my friends from high school, who I haven’t seen in decades, donate who haven’t even stepped foot in Avery County,” Nitti said.
Nitti’s wife was able to purchase about 200 pairs of quality boots using the money received through the donations. The success of the donation has been reason enough for the Nittis to make the project an annual venture, only future iterations of the donation drive will take place earlier and include coats, jackets and gloves as well. Nitti added that he hopes to also provide additional donations and resources as they are needed throughout the school year.
“All of (the schools) have what is known as closets that have supplies of what children need. The teachers know best, so when teachers see children come in that have shoes that are frayed, they send them over to the closet to pick out and (the student) selects what they need,” Nitti said.
The Nittis have been running Back in Action Chiropractic for the past nine years after moving to Avery County from Florida. The couple’s five daughters have all gone through the Avery County School System. Past community efforts taken up by the couple included the Banner Elk kids group, which ended up with 300 members and provided free classes and day trips to kids. However, the group only lasted for a couple of years and disbanded as leadership juggled various priorities. Nevertheless, the Nittis have continued to find ways to give back over the years.
“Some of these supplies have obviously dwindled because of Covid, so (teachers and staff) were extremely happy. We were greeted by staff, a lot of whom are my patients, but it was time to make that connection with the community. I think the teachers and schools need to see that we appreciate what they’re doing, and that we’re willing to work with them to work on the same goal, not only to provide education but provide the highest quality of life we’re able to for the children,” Nitti said.
