ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Two hikers were recovered at Roan Mountain State Park in Tennessee after becoming lost on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
According to Deputy Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell, the two hikers were hiking on the Appalachian Trail when they ventured off of the trail and became lost. Despite being in the woods, one of the hikers was able to call 911, which allowed emergency response crews to locate the lost outdoorsmen.
It was reported that due to the winter conditions, the hikers got caught in a snow drift and lost the trail. As seen in video footage of the hikers being responded to by emergency personnel, snow was covering the ground and likely contributed to the trail being difficult to track.
“If you’re not familiar with cold weather hiking or extreme cold weather hiking, it’s a different animal. Just please be safe, because not only are you putting yourself at risk, but you put my crews at risk,” said John Burleson of the Carter County Rescue Squad.
Harrell added that by nightfall, emergency response crews were able to walk the two hikers to Carvers Gap, where they were checked by medical personnel and given warming blankets. The hikers were not transported to the hospital.
Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department and park rangers at Roan Mountain State Park reported earlier that day that there were “extreme weather conditions” on the mountain, with wind speeds of up to 35 miles per hour and a wind chill factor below zero degrees. According to National Weather Service data, the high temperature for Tuesday, Feb. 2, was 30 degrees, while 12 degrees was recorded as the low temperature.
