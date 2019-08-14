GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Avery County Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said a woman was carried out from the Profile Trail after she broke her leg while hiking on Saturday, Aug. 10.
“It wasn’t a compound fracture, but it was a significant break,” Buchanan said,
Two other injuries in the area recently resulted in a pair of helicopter rescues. Buchanan said in this case the helicopter was not an option and first responders staged a carryout operation that took six hours to get the woman off of the park.
Linville-Central Rescue Squad, Linville, Foscoe and Spruce Pine volunteer fire departments, and the Avery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the incident.
