SUGAR MOUNTAIN – The Hwy. 184/ Tynecastle Hwy. roadwork was recently completed and reopened for traffic.
The repairs which were required after a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Fred was a documented disaster site and the NCDOT will receive reimbursement for the expenditures once Avery County meets the county thresholds for compensation.
DOT Communications Officer David Uchiyama confirmed that the entire cost of the damage site was is estimated at approximately $225,000. The soil-nail built by Geostabilization Inc. cost approximately $148,000, with the remaining balance of roughly $77,000 dedicated to automated signals, DOT labor, rental equipment such as excavators and total materials.
The construction, which took slightly longer than originally anticipated, has reopened a major commute route for residents and visitors.
(0) comments
