CROSSNORE — The 102-year celebration of Crossnore High School brought together generations of Highlanders to the Crossnore Campus Gym. The Crossnore High School operated from 1919 to 1968, and more than 100 individuals attended the reunion, including students in attendance from as far back as the class of 1947. The group included four of the high school’s teachers, as well as members of most graduating classes since 1947, with the exceptions of the classes of 1949 and 1960.
“This will always be home to the Crossnore Alumni. So many of the campus children and the local children went to Crossnore High. This is home,” said Brett Loftis of Crossnore Communities for Children at the event.
Jack Wiseman talked about the impact of Pop Jarvis, a teacher and coach of Crossnore High School, and the 130 scholarships that have been awarded in his honor over the years. The annual Jarvis Breakfast, which raises funds for the scholarships, will return next year. An impressive 96 percent of the scholarships that have been given through the program have been awarded to Avery County students.
A total of 53 alumni of the high school who have passed away since the 2020 reunion were commemorated by their classmates and community members, as candles were illuminated in their honor.
Music and camaraderie filled the gymnasium throughout the night, with a singing of the Crossnore High School Alma Mater, as well as performances from John Greene, performing as Elvis, as well as from Carrie Vance Greene, who delighted guests with her rendition of Dolly Parton.
