NEWLAND — In order to prepare students to enter into an economy that is ever increasing its reliance on Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines, Mountain Electric Cooperative awarded a $5,000 grant to Avery High School’s engineering program to help fund educational efforts dedicated to producing young problem solvers.
Matthew Michel, engineering and drafting instructor at Avery High, said that the funds are one of the crucial stepping stones in bringing back the engineering program to the high school, which was stopped when the previous engineering teacher had left.
“The grant is allowing us to buy shop tools. It is giving us the facilities to work on a multitude of different projects. When I saw the opportunity to get these funds, to me, I would much rather have the tools to build things than the project itself, because we can make our own projects. This way these funds can be used for the next 20 to 30 years because the tools will last that long, and we’ll be able to work on anything we want,” Michel said.
Specifically, Michel will be focusing on purchasing specialized tools, such as ones that can cut metal, as well as additional storage space. These tools will also help enable Michel to teach an advanced class in which students need to come up with a project idea by the end of the week.
“That was what happened to me when I was at (North Carolina State University). We had a senior design class, and we had to come up with the projects. Then we partnered with a faculty member, and partnered with outside firms to fund it. Basically, that’s the same idea here. We take the kids, and they come up with the project. The first time we did it as a proof of concept with six students. I had two three-person teams. One of them did a pneumatic sledgehammer and one of them did a thermoelectric generator. Those were just things they decided they wanted to play around with,” Michel said.
Last year, these students were then taken to SkillsUSA’s regional competition, where they won first and second place in the tech and engineering design competition. Michel added that these same students would have had the opportunity to compete at the state level, but the event was canceled due to Covid concerns.
Fortunately, students will have another opportunity to compete as the engineering program picks up steam. Michel, who has experience working for McAdams (a civil engineering company based out of Durham) and McGill Associates, is preparing his students to not only work at a company in an official capacity, but to also help them brace for a wide array of problems that the modern world will bring their way.
“The field of engineering is ‘Can you solve problems?’ If you can solve problems, you can do anything you want to. It doesn’t matter what your background is,” Michel said.
Chris Quillan, Customer Service Manager for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), says they have been making a concerted effort to promote STEM education throughout the region.
“STEM education is a big priority for TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) and this year we partnered with our retiree organization to fund this grant organization. We split it 50/50 with between TVA and the retirees. So we put the grant announcement out last Fall so folks could apply for it. We just said, ‘You want to do STEM education? Tell us what your needs are and write a proposal.’ Mr. Michel wrote a proposal for a project he wants to do and won a $5,000 grant to spend on some materials they need for this program. We’re very excited to support our local community and help out with some STEM education,” Quillan said.
Avery County Schools Executive Director of Academic Services Ellis Ayers said that the funds will provide a unique opportunity for Michel’s advanced students to get more hands on as they curate their interest in the field of engineering.
“Instead of delivering a specific curriculum, the course is designed as a specialized project. If you think of a college equivalent, it would be like an honors thesis. So they’re basically looking at a project of their choice, and they have a teacher mentor to assist them in that project, which will be presented oftentimes at a regional or state level,” Ayers said. “The idea comes from the students, and we’re just trying to continue to feed that passion.”
