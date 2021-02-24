NEWLAND — After the Avery County Board of Education decided to move kindergarten to eighth-grade students back to in-class instruction five days a week, the high school has stayed put and is continuing with its four-day-a-week, in-class instruction schedule that has proved successful given the circumstances.
Despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s recommendation made on Feb. 2 for all schools K-12 to return to in-class instruction, Avery High School was unable to move forward to the five-day in-person schedule due to the comparatively large number of students it has on campus, in addition to the health guidelines it must follow.
Each Wednesday, the high school has taken a day to perform a deep clean of the school while students learn from home. However, some students come to campus to receive one-on-one instruction from teachers in the event that they have fallen behind.
“The plan that we’ve done the entire school year is we’ve brought in students that need additional help. So we identify kids that may have attendance issues or are special populations, like our EC students or ESL students. It’s more individualized,” Avery High School Principal Ricky Ward said.
Ward added that one thing he and his staff have seen is that a lot of students fell behind with attendance for one reason or another. Throughout the school year, students have certainly faced their fair share of challenges due to quarantine periods, snow days or other unforeseen circumstances.
“We’ve been pleased with what we’ve been able to produce on remote days. Our teachers have done a great job of telling them what they need to work on. They plan their lessons ahead of time. It has been successful for us, with kids working at home,” Ward explained. “With that working pretty well and then having the opportunity for kids to get more attention, that’s why we wanted them to continue as they have been instead of bringing everybody back on a fifth day.”
Due to the state’s health regulations, the school can only have 15 students in one class at a time, and the school has implemented overflow classes to put the remaining students in. Teachers will then use one of their planning periods to go to these overflow classes to help them with their work. However, math teachers are only assigned to overflow classes that are studying math.
Despite the challenges, Ward says that he feels fortunate for the students who have received more days of in-class instruction than most high school students throughout the state, since many schools have moved solely to virtual instruction or have implemented a Plan A/B schedule.
“We have had kids back four days a week pretty much all year. So we feel like we’re ahead of the curve already and have had more instructional time than other schools have,” Ward said.
