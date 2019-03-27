NEWLAND — Avery County High School has announced Academic Honor Roll for the fall semester. In order to achieve this distinction, Students must receive all As and/or Bs in each their classes. This week’s recognition will be for those students who achieved all As and Bs the first semester.
The following students achieved all “A-B” Honor Roll:
Ninth grade: Levi Andrews, Priscilla Arreola-Morales, Matthew Braswell, Blake Broussard, Johnathan Cable, Matalyn Cantrell, Gregory Carnett, Jeremiah Clark, Mackenzie Condrey, Thomas Cornett, Elijah Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Yvette Fay, Emily Flores, Ty Fuller, Yairee Garcia, Esau Garcia-Galicia, Jacob Garcia-Galicia, Isabella Helton, Zoie Henson, Maddison Hicks, Jeremy Hodges, Colton Hoilman, Dakota Hoilman, Savannah Hopson, Sawyer Houston, Sienna Hudson, Shianna Hughes, Kyle Jaynes, Sydnie Johnson, William Landrum, Allie Lindecamp, Destiny Love, Rachel Moody, Hampton Owen, Taylor Page, Bradley Parker, Rachel Pickett, Marissa Ramos, Gracie Reece, Emily Robinson, Megan Ruppard, Aiden Russell, Ethan Shell, Walker Shell, Kaden Smith, Sierra Smith, Haley Taylor, Alyssa Towler, Ahiezer Urbina, Matthew Ussery, Zachary Vance, and Maya Womack.
10th grade: Jessi Autry, Emma Banner, Erikka Banner, Bailey Bartlett, Trevor Benfield, Braxton Buchanan, Elizabeth Calloway, Ashley Clark, Kenneth Clark, Jake Cloninger, Makala Cook, Gideon Downs, Joel Gautier, Ashely Greene, Zachary Greer, Gracie Gwym, Tatum Hall, Nichole Harmon, Tyler Hodges, Benjamin Hoilman, Chloe Holdren, Anthony Jackson, Mikaela Johnson, Courtney Jones, Elijah Linkous, Lillian O’Hagan, Bree Ocampo, Abigail Osborne, Jackson Pickett, Laci Powell, Noah Rosato, Alan Salazar, Molly Shell, Bryleigh Shepherd, Chloe Smith, Payton Spencer, Allison Stanford, Alexis Stines, Anna Thompson, Dalton Towe, Cayden Waters, Arielle Whittington, Dillon Wise, and Owen Yawn.
11th grade: Alyssa Angel, Cassie Bailey, David Beck, Colton Boone, Jonas Bowman, Chandler Burse, Maelena Carnett, Claritza Carillo, Lexie Church, Haley Daniels, Jaron Dearmin, Lily Dearmin, Marie Duncan, Paola Flores-Vargas, Trinity Forbes, Kevin Garcia, Elijah Gragg, Courtney Grindstaff, Caulyn Gross, Gregory Gurley, Sophia Henley, Salem Hudson, Jesse Jones, Melania McKinney, Tobias Munsell, Randy Nixon, Kailey Phillips, Lauren Phillips, Sophia Phillips, Autumn Raney, Kayla Rubin, Addison Rudicile, Kyla Singleton, Madison Stamey and Carrie Ulery.
12th grade: Sierra Aldridge, Aidan Betz, Brianna Brown, Haven Cable, Dustin Calloway, Brandon Carpenter, Anna Carillo, Stephen Carver, Dora Cook, Calah, Daniels, Christopher Daniels, Sadra Gil, Dulce Gonzalez, Camyrn Greene, Earl Greene, Robert Griffith, Emily Guinn, Nathaniel Hardy, Levi Henley, Lacey Hicks, Amelia Jarrell, Riley Jennings, Emily Johnson, Mary Johnston, Evan Krug, Samuel McCollum, Hannah McIntosh, Regan McKinney, Landon McLeod, David Moody, Taha Naveed, Heaven Nelson, Liliana Pedraza, Makota Roland, Emma Sheets, Megan Shell, Brooklyn Singleton, Robert Singleton, Kaytlyn Smith, Kayla Styles, Nevada Thomas, Genevieve Trent, Hunter Whittington, Mason Winters, Brooke Wright and Nathan Wright.
