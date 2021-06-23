Report for America Corps Member
NEWLAND — High Country Sportsman Coalition hosted its 24th annual Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, June 19, at the pond at Mountaineer Equipment. The event did not take place last year due to COVID-19, the first time the Kids Fishing Day has been canceled. This year, 307 kids participated in the event, which included fishing as well as air rifle and archery contests.
Noah Ollis reeled in the largest fish at 4.4 pounds and won a lifetime fishing license. The winners of the 11- to 15-year-old air rifle shooting contest were Briana Steiner in first place, Sam Ingram in second place and Adrianna Fox in third place.
For the 10-and-under air rifle contest, Taben Edwards won first place, Anala Culpepper and Maverick Williams tied for second place, while Roan Singleton and Copper Cuthbertson tied for third place.
In the archery contest for ages 9 to 12 years old, Maverick Williams won first place, Maddie Bentley won second place, and Gracy Myers won third place. The only participant for the 13- to 16-year-old category was Mason Bentley.
The event honored the late Earl Daniels and Stan Daniels. Both men, according to High Country Sportsman Coalition president David Webb, helped run the Kids Fishing Day every year since its inception. Another member of the organization, Steve Hicks, remarked that Earl and Stan were both “great men” and important members of the organization. Both men were also members of the Daniel Boone Bear Club.
High Country Sportsman Coalition does not charge for entry into the competitions for children. However, they do raise money at the event through raffles. A total of six guns, including .22 caliber shotguns and high power rifles, were raffled. One of the guns was not given away and will be raffled off at the fall meeting of the Daniel Boone Bear Club. Proceeds from the raffle, as well as membership fees for the High Country Sportsman Coalition, will be used to fund next year’s kids fishing day.
