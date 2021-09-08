Two decades later, the High Country remembers. In their own special ways, several organizations throughout the community have planned events this year that commemorate Sept. 11, 2001. Each event honors the lives lost on that day and pays respect to local police and first responders.
Hunter's Heroes, a Boone-based organization that honors public safety officers and military personnel for their service to North Carolina and to the United States, will hold a 5K for the fourth year on Sept. 11. The race commences at Watauga County Sheriff's office at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds from this year's race will benefit the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Saloon Studios will honor first responders and remember those lost on 9/11 with an outdoor concert.
The show, part of Saloon Studios Live’s 2021 outdoor concert series, will close with its Music on the Mountain Festival, on the festival stage. All ticket proceeds will benefit the West Jefferson Police Department.
All tickets are $20 for a full afternoon of music featuring five bands: Matt Bizzell, Cane Mill Road, Tres Cerveza, Littlewood & Friends and Blue Country. The gate will open at 2 p.m., and the music will begin at 3 p.m. and go until dusk that evening.
Advance ticket purchase is recommended, as ticket sales may be limited at the gate on the day of the show. Get your tickets online at saloonstudioslive.com/product/music-on-the-mountain-festival-2/. For more information visit https://saloonstudioslive.com/ or call (336) 877-2374.
Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue will host a run event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The distance will be 3.43 miles in remembrance of the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives that day. The event will be open to the community and is expected to be attended by up to 150 participants.
Check-in for the race begins at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Banner Elk Town Hall, located at 200 Park Ave. in Banner Elk. The race fee is $25, and participants can register online by 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, to receive a free commemorative race T-shirt. Late registration (without commemorative race T-shirt) is available at the event. Please arrive no later than 8 a.m. if registering on the day of the event.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Tuesday’s Children and the FDNY Foundation. For more information or to sign up, click to bannerelk.org.
Ashe County Honor Guard and Ashe County Fire Department will hold a memorial at 7 p.m. to honor first responders and victims of Sept. 11, 2001. The memorial, held every year, will take place at Ashe County Civic Center.
