HIGH COUNTRY — As the lasts leaves fall across the High Country, and the crisp, cool air envelopes the hillsides, it can only mean one thing for fall fanatics: Halloween is upon us. Fortunately, the pandemic has not dampened the spooky spirits of those who rejoice in costumes, candy and creepy caricatures, as there are many Halloween haunts across Avery County and the High Country for the local ghouls and ghosts to enjoy.
Newland
The Town of Newland’s annual Treat Street will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct, 30. Businesses in downtown Newland will be handing out candy to costumes kids as they take to the streets. Other businesses that are located outside of the downtown area will also have tents set up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters as well. A rain date for the event is set for October 31, and participants are encouraged to social distance and to wear face coverings and gloves.
Banner Elk
Bella’s Neighborhood Italian Restaurant will hosting Trunk or Treat in the far side of the Food Lion parking lot off of Tynecastle Highway from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. A live band will be performing during the event, and a costume contest will be held for kids ages 12 and under. Prizes will be given out to the first-, second- and third-place winners. To RSVP, call Heather at (828) 260-6729.
The Apple Hill Alpaca Farm located at 400 Apple Hill Road in Banner Elk will be hosting its Farm Trick or Treat. Kids will have the unique opportunity to learn about the farm’s animals and received some tasty Halloween treats while showing off their costumes. The event is $15 for kids and $10 for adults. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (828) 963-1622 or by clicking to applehillfarmnc.com.
On October 30, the Ensemble Stage will be presenting the TBA Radio Drama. A creepy, scary tale, selected especially for Halloween comes to life on stage in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with all the sound effects performed live onstage.
Beech Mountain
The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce is hosting a week of Halloween events at Buckeye Lake and the Buckeye Recreation Center, which will culminate with two events. Trail or Treat will be held at the Buckeye lake from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Treat stations will be set up around the lake for trick or treaties to collect candy. From 6 to 9 p.m. the same day at the recreation center, the Halloween Party and Haunted Woods Trail will be held. A wagon ride will offered to take participants to the the beginning of the haunted trail at the Buckeye Loop. The trail costs $5 per person, and kids under five years old are free.
At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the recreation center will be hosting a pumpkin carving contest. Pumpkins are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and carvers can bring their own pumpkins as well. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, an online trivia contest via Zoom will be held, and the topic for the night will be zombies. Participants must sign up beforehand. For more information, click to beechmtn.com or call (828) 387-3003.
Elk Park
The Town of Elk Park is hosting its second annual Trick or Treat in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. Candy dispersers should be prepared to welcome trick or treaters at 5 p.m., and a customer contest will be held around 6:30 p.m. Costume categories include scariest, funniest, best overall and best pet costume. Prizes will be dispersed for the best costumes, as well as the best decorated booth.
Boone and Blowing Rock
Located at 240 Howard’s Creek Road in Boone, the Howard’s Creek Church will be hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat on Halloween night from 4 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome, so swing by for an evening of family fun, candy and spooky costumes. For more information contact the Howard’s Creek Church at (828) 264-1908.
On Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Watauga County Parks and Rec Department will be hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat. Vehicles decorated with spooky trappings will be handing out candy and carved pumpkins will be on display. To learn more about this event call (828) 264-9511.
The thrills of the 1930s are alive and well thanks to Appalachian State’s Department of Theatre and Dance and Department of Communication, who will be broadcasting a rendition of “Dracula,” based off the 1897 Bram Stoker Classic. Folks interested in listening can tune in to the student-run WASU radio station during Halloween weekend. For more information about the play, click to theatreanddance.appstate.edu.
West Jefferson
Courtesy of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, a county-wide interactive map has been developed detailing the locations of various businesses, churches and other organizations participating in this family friendly, drive-thru, trick or treat event. To find out who will be dealing out the candy in your neighborhood on Halloween, head over to ashesheriff.com/news/halloween-drive-thru-map.
Located at Wahoo’s New River Outpost in Todd, Terror by the River & Wonderland Escape Room offers up scares for all ages. The event offers a scare trail, as well as a bonfire where guests can chow down on s’mores and drink apple cider. Terror by the River will continue on Oct. 29 to 31. The Haunted Trail is open rain or shine and is $20 a person, to make a reservation click to terrorbytheriver.com/haunted-house-haunted-trail or call (828) 385-6001. Other activities taking place on Halloween night include a costume contest, trick or treating in a kid-friendly haunted house and pumpkin carving.
An intensely frightening Halloween experience more appropriate for older patrons, the Haunted Factory has been divvying out the scares since 2008. The factory is located at 301 Locust Street in West Jefferson. For more information call (336) 977-9025 or check out their website at thehauntedfactory.com. The Haunted Factory can also be found on social media.
For up-to-date information on how to stay safe and healthy this Halloween, click to healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/COVID-19/Pages/Halloween-COVID-Safety-Tips.aspx
