HIGH COUNTRY — As towns across the High Country lets freedom ring this Independence Day weekend, the region will be abuzz with numerous parades and community events commemorating the Fourth of July.
Pyatte Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, June 26
Parade lineup at 5:45 p.m.; Parade begins at 6 p.m.
Join us for a hot dog dinner, door prizes, 50/50 board, silent auction, cake walks, tug-of-war, and children’s games. Fireworks at Dark
Cranberry Community Fourth of July Parade
Friday, July 2 (6:30 p.m.) with food at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. BBQ and desserts will be served, with entertainment from Erica McKinney and High Country Cloggers
Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration
Friday, July 2
2 p.m. to dark
“Family Fun on the Fourth” will include hot dogs from the fire station beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a parade lineup at 4:30 and parade through downtown Crossnore at 5 p.m. Veterans will be recognized at 5:45 p.m., with a frog-jumping contest taking place beginning at 6 p.m. A street dance will follow, with music from Doug Band. A fireworks display will take place at dark.
Crossnore Fourth of July Celebration is a community event for everyone sponsored by the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department, in conjunction with the Crossnore Town Council, Crossnore Community Enhancement and all town and Crossnore School volunteers.
Art of the Greene
Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day)
Cultural Arts Center at Historic Banner Elk School (185 Azalea Way, Banner Elk)
Juried artists, food vendors, and more.
Newland Fourth of July celebration
Saturday, July 3 (all day)
Newland Riverwalk
The town will be hosting a day of entertainment, music and vendors, concluding with a concert and fireworks.
Banner Elk Fourth of July Parade & Party in the Park
Saturday, July 3 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Downtown Banner Elk
Following Independence Day Parade, the town will host its annual duck races at Tate Evans Town Park, featuring old-fashioned games and food vendors
Click to www.bannerelk.org for more information.
Minneapolis Community Fourth of July Celebration
Friday, July 2 (fireworks at dark)
Saturday, July 3 (Parade lineup at 12:30 p.m.; parade begins at 1 p.m.)
Elk Park Fourth of July Celebration
Saturday, July 3
Parade lineup at 4:30 p.m.; parade begins at 5 p.m., following by a party in the park. There will be a smoked BBQ dinner provided by the town at approximately 6 p.m., with live music from Jessi and the Rivercats, with karaoke performances followed by fireworks at dark.
Beech Mountain Fourth of July Celebration
Beech Mountain Resort
Sunday, July 4 (5 to 10 p.m.) Celebrate the Fourth of July with Beech Mountain Resort! Featuring live music with Baby Black, Run in the Sparkler 5K at 10a.m., FREE bounce houses, yard games, face painting, food and fun for the whole family in the Beech Mountain Kite Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fireworks at dark.
For more information, click to http://www.beechrecreation.org
Sugar Mountain Resort Fourth of July festivities
Sunday, July 4
Summit Crawl (Competition begins at 9 a.m.
Food and beverages are available, and the Rockabillys perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The resort will offer lift rides, along with fireworks at dark.
Watauga County
Boone
On July 4, the town of Boone will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and a community celebration at the Clawson-Burnley Park, but will not be hosting its annual July 4 parade.
In addition to the regular fireworks display, the public is invited to the space for family-friendly fun starting at 4 p.m. The celebration will include inflatables and lawn games for the kids, music food trucks and a space for community groups to set up a tent and be part of the festivities. Community members and groups interested in getting involved are encouraged to reach out to the town of Boone to be part of the celebration at Clawson-Burnley Park.
In order to help provide adequate space for the July 4 celebration at Clawson-Burnley Park, the town of Boone is working with Appalachian State University to push the fireworks launch site further into the fields at the Greenway. The new location will allow the town to open up more parking and park space for the public to spread out and enjoy the fireworks. The Watauga County Parks and Recreation department will also be working with the town of Boone to help provide facility space and restrooms.
While the July 4 parade will not be hosted in Boone this year, the town stated it is looking forward to celebrating with the annual Christmas parade this December. The town of Boone will be resuming its annual free Summer Concerts on the Lawn at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center on July 9, starting at 5 p.m., and concerts will continue each Friday through Sept. 3.
For more information, including learning about how your organization or group can get involved in the July 4 celebration, contact Director of Cultural Resources Mark Freed at mark.freed@townofboone.net or contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.
Blowing Rock
The Blowing Rock July Parade. Blowing Rock’s Main Street is known for being a vibrant gathering place, especially for holiday celebrations, and the community goes all-in on their parades. It’s always a fun event with a procession of families in costume, decorated vehicles & floats, musical performances, local officials, and a handful of characters. The Blowing Rock 4th of July 4 parade is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.
In previous years, the parade has been held at 2 p.m., and the town wanted the public to note the new time with the event starting this year at 10 a.m. To improve audience safety and experience, Main Street will be closed to parking on the morning of July 3. Once the parade and spectators have cleared, around 11 a.m., parking will reopen.
To make parking easy, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet to Main Street, beginning at 8 a.m. The shuttle will run continuously through 5 p.m., and the short route means short wait times for the next ride, the town stated.
While the town of Blowing Rock will not be hosting games or live music in the park this July, plans are being made for future celebrations.
The town stated that the Blowing Rock Fourth of July Parade still has participant space available. Register for the parade online at brpr.us. Select Programs, then enter “parade” into the search bar to find the event quickly. For more information, contact Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation at (828) 295-5222.
Todd Liberty Parade
The Todd Community Preservation Organization’s board recently announced the cancelation of the 2021 Todd Liberty Parade. The board stated that it wasn’t able to plan to parade — which takes many months of preparation — due to the uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed for a fabulous 2022 parade,” the board stated.
Todd Community Preservation Organization is hosting its summer concerts with the The Lucky Strikes Orchestra on June 26; The King Bees on July 3; Melissa Reaves on July 17; Cane Mill Road on July 31; and The Burnette Sisters Band on Aug. 14.
