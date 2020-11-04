RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 95 of North Carolina’s counties in September, decreased in three, and remained unchanged in two. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 12.0 percent, while Watauga County had the lowest at 4.6 percent.
Thirteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, one decreased, and one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 9.4 percent and Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 6.0 percent. The September not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 7.0 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.
Avery County’s unemployment rate for September was 5.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percent from the previous month and ranking sixth-lowest statewide. Ashe County, also with a 5.1-percent unemployment rate, places all three High Country counties among the lowest six counties of unemployment statewide.
Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 7.5 percent (23rd highest in North Carolina), with 6.6 percent in Burke County.
Avery: 5.1 percent
Ashe: 5.1 percent
Burke: 6.6 percent
McDowell: 6.1 percent
Mitchell: 6.8 percent
Watauga: 4.6 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 7.0 percent, a 0.2-percent increase from the previous month. Among neighboring states, West Virginia had the highest state unemployment rate for September at 8.6 percent. South Carolina had the lowest unemployment rate out of neighboring states at 5.1 percent.
North Carolina: 7.0 percent
Georgia: 6.4 percent
South Carolina: 6.3 percent
Tennessee: 6.3 percent
Virginia: 6.2 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in September in Avery increased by 2.0 percent. The statewide labor force employed totaled 4,918,620, with a total of 343,190 unemployed in North Carolina, a 3.6-percent increase from the same month last year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 86,137 to 4,575,430, while those unemployed increased by 17,367 to 343,190. Since September 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 344,447, while those unemployed increased 168,572.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.