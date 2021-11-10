RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in September. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.8 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 2.8 percent.
All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.7 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.1 percent. The September not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.8 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 50,703 to 4,855,844, while those unemployed decreased by 31,405 to 189,745. Since September 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased 197,307, while those unemployed decreased 167,763.
Avery County’s unemployment rate in August was 2.9 percent, a .5 percent decrease from the previous month and tying with similar percentages as Ashe and Watauga counties for the second-lowest unemployment percentage in state.
Mitchell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 4.0 percent, with 3.7 percent in Caldwell County, 3.5 percent in Burke and 3.5 percent in McDowell County.
Avery: 2.9 percent
Ashe: 2.9 percent
Burke: 3.5 percent
Caldwell: 3.7 percent
McDowell: 3.5 percent
Mitchell: 4.0 percent
Watauga: 2.9 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in September. Of regional states, West Virginia had the highest unemployment rate among area states at 4.6 percent, while Alabama rated lowest at 3.1 percent.
North Carolina: 4.4 percent
Georgia: 3.2 percent
South Carolina: 4.1 percent
Tennessee: 4.4 percent
Virginia: 3.8 percent
Alabama: 3.1 percent
The total number of workers employed in the state in nonfarm jobs increased by 3,700 in September, translating to 4,522,300 total jobs, while the number of people filing claims for unemployment insurance climbed by 24,523 over the past month. The number of workers employed in the state has increased by 15,497 over the month of September. Nationwide, the unemployment rate for September decreased by 0.4 percent to 4.8 percent.
NC Commerce notes that that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not-seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
