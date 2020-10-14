BANNER ELK — The High Country Charitable Foundation was busy this past week distributing grants and donations to local charitable and community organizations, such as Holston Presbyterian Camp, the Hill Learning Center, Western Youth Network, Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center, the Hunger and Health Coalition, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, OASIS, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, the Banner Elk Book Exchange, the Avery County Agricultural Extension/Riverside Elementary, Meditation and Restorative Justice Center, Mountain Alliance for Teens, Yellow Mountain Enterprises and the Avery County Humane Society.
By Luke Barber
