LINVILLE LAND HARBOR – Shag, a dance that originated in South Carolina, is not just a partner dance for those inclined on the casual dance floor.
There are competitions for the dance all over the state, and one just kicked off its first year at Linville Land Harbor’s Recreation Center on Oct. 26.
The High Country Challenge was the product of some Land Harbor residents who love the dance. Becky and Gary Doran started dancing shag 17 years ago and have become competitors themselves. They competed in the amateur division of this competition as well.
Becky said they organized the competition for the love of the dance and participating in the competition helps them become better dancers. The Dorans have been competing for three years.
“Competitive dancing is a whole lot different,” Gary said, “It’s a lot more precise.”
There are competitions that take place all over the region at shag clubs and dance clubs.
“This one just happens to be hosted by us and a group of folks who just like to shag dance up here,” Becky said.
The competition was sanctioned by the Competitive Shaggers Association and had competitors from all over the Southeast come to compete. Some of the competitors were even hosted by Land Harbor residents for the weekend.
The competition had four divisions, with a total of 28 competing couples split between amateur, novice, senior pro and pro divisions. All the competitors were vying for prizes and plaques.
The funds made above expenses went to Land Harbor employees.
The floor was opened to casual dances between divisions where anyone could practice some steps. The competitors danced pair-by-pair, with a panel of judges for each division watching their every move and tallying results.
Wes Williamson and Carmen Vaughn won first place in the amateur division, Gerald Medford and Debbie Brooks won first place in the novice division, Jim and Dale Hern took first in the senior pro division, and Steve Balok and Jada Bannen took first in the pro division.
Carolina Barbecue served barbecue at the event as well.
