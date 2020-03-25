NEWLAND — Members of the High Country ABC Board visited students at Avery High School and Cranberry Middle earlier this month to educate them on the adverse effects of underage drinking and how they can make impactful decisions to avoid common mistakes.
Board members presented the Rise Above The Norm Alcohol Abuse Education Program to the students, which is designed to educate youth, particularly at the middle school age, about the detrimental aspects and dangers of alcohol use.
“We seek to reach students early to prevent or delay the onset of alcohol use,” HCABC Board General Manager Sara Brewer said. “An interactive teaching approach is utilized and aimed at enhancing the student’s knowledge and social skills, thereby equipping them to better resist pressure to use alcohol.”
Among the presenters of the education program was Mary Howell, who shared statistics and experiences with the students on the dangers of alcohol abuse among North Carolina teenagers.
“With over 30 years of experience as a health educator, I feel I can make a difference in lives of children in North Carolina,” Howell said. “Our youth need to know that we in the community care about their life and the positive impact they can make on their own community. I believe that our students have strong values and morals today. We need to be there to guide our young adults.”
According to statistics provided by the NC ABC Board Commission’s “Talk it Out” initiative, the state loses at least one person per week to underage drinking, and an overwhelming proportion of middle school and high school students, 87 percent, say that underage drinking is a problem.
Alcohol can be easily accessible to many teenagers since it is widely available and consumed in households and by family members. Despite age 21 being the legal age an individual can purchase and consume alcohol, the frontal lobe of the brain is not fully developed until the age of 25. If an adolescent begins drinking, it can have negative effects on their overall health and behavior when they become adults.
To help drive the point home to students, Lynn Blalock, a parent of an Appalachian State student who died at the age of 19, shared her story with the students.
“My son was 19 years old. He came from great community roots with church, sports, family and friends he had since he was a baby,” Blalock said. “Our young adults need to know that they can help one another, and they need not be afraid to take action for fear that they might get a negative response. Stepping up is the right thing to do. It could save a life.”
