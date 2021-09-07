BEECH MOUNTAIN — There’s a new driving trail in the region which features parts of Watauga and Avery counties in North Carolina, and Johnson and Carter counties in Tennessee.
Dubbed the Hi-Lo Adventure Trail, the three intertwined routes connect the Town of Beech Mountain, North Carolina (the highest point on the trail) with the Watauga Lake area (the lowest point) and showcase many businesses and outdoor adventures in between.
On August 26, many of the featured points of interest on the routes came together to kickoff the project at the Hi-Lo Adventure Trail Business Expo at Beech Mountain.
Originally conceived by the tourism staff on Beech Mountain, the trails evolved as a way to spread the wealth of visitors to the mountain around the entire region.
“Many of the more than 13,000 people who arrive at the Visitor Center on Beech Mountain don’t know about the great options for shopping, dining, and recreation in the area, or even that they are less than 30 minutes from all the water sports available at Watauga Lake in Tennessee," says Kate Gavenus, Beech Mountain’s Director of Tourism and Economic Development.
Dan Livorsi, owner of Pioneer Landing at Watauga Lake, agrees. “Last year, the Town of Beech Mountain paved a road that now provides an easy route for us to travel between the lake and the town’s ski resort — I think of this region as the Tahoe of the East”, Livorsi says.
The Hi-Lo Adventure Trail’s routes provide a mix of options for travelers to enjoy, including dining, shopping, hiking, fishing, boating, attractions, and sightseeing. The 85-mile Tasters Loop links Beech Mountain to the Watauga Lake area, Mountain City, Tenn., Valle Crucis and Banner Elk, NC, while the 100-mile Mountain 2 Mountain Loop features stops at Doe Mountain and Mountain City, Tenn., and the Sugar Grove area of North Carolina. The third route is the 105-mile Lakeside Loop, which features the two small lakes on Beech Mountain as well as Watauga Lake and Roan Mountain, Tenn., and Elk Park, NC.
"This is an economic corridor between east Tennessee and western North Carolina that we believe will benefit all of us," Beech Mountain Mayor Barry Kaufman said.
“We need to build off this concept and continue to work as a region. Together, we have much more to offer visitors and residents, ” added Dustin Shearin, Mountain City Town Alderman who is also enthusiastic about the possibilities for economic growth.
Additional business expos are in the works for next year in Johnson and Carter counties.
For more information about the Hi-Lo Adventure Trail, click to www.hiloadventuretrail.com or call the Beech Mountain Visitor Center at (828) 387-9283.
