NEWLAND — Families from Avery County and relatives spread across several states reunited at the Avery County Heritage Festival to share their family history, research and findings on Saturday, June 26, at the Newland Town Square.
Studying family history is a long-held tradition for many families who have thorough documentation reaching back decades. However, some people, like Linda Taylor from the Avery County Historical Society, were brought to genealogical studies through Ancestry.com. Taylor said she started using Ancestry but expanded to visiting cemeteries, making phone calls to relatives and searching through archives.
“You have to like to research, and talking,” Taylor said. “Sometimes you go down the wrong rabbit hole.”
For Taylor, the search is part of the fun. Although many families have documentation of their history, there seems to always be more family members to discover. Taylor said that through her research she found “people I had no idea I was related to and had known forever.”
Other Avery County residents, Vickie Kutscher and her mother, Nina Phillips, have shared this experience. Kutscher said that her family has been in Avery County for a long time and hosts large family reunions on a property on Calhoun Hollow Road where her family settled when they arrived in Newland. Around town, Kutscher said she regularly runs into people she knows are related to her.
But before North Carolina, Kutscher said that her family discovered they originated from Loch Lomond in Scotland, a lake famous in Scottish folk music. Kutscher was able to connect remotely to the clan in Scotland and learn more, and in 2017 she even went to visit Scotland. Members of the Calquhoun Clan, Kutscher and her family will attend the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in July to celebrate their Scottish heritage.
Robin Kelly, a member of the Hughes & Extended Families Study Group, said that he and his group hit the books and used local services to find a missing family member. Known as Jones, they discovered the man’s name was Evan Hughes. Kelly said this discovery was made in court documents from a Burke County project in which the Burke County Public Library is transcribing all their court minutes. While census data and tax information have been useful, Kelly said, less official documentation such as road work documents are where he has found his relatives.
While traditional methods serve well, new technology like genealogy websites have changed how genealogical researchers look for family members.
“It’s not as hard as you might think to find people when you start looking at DNA,” said Dawn Peters, president of the Watauga Historical Society. Peters said that she uses DNA and websites to help adopted individuals to find their birth families.
“It’s been fun to watch the Heritage Festival. It’s like a big family reunion,” said Laurie Johnston, who was at the Heritage Festival with the Burke County Public Library.
Collected around old family photos and documents, families celebrated their history while also searching to expand their family and find their relatives, both historical and living.
“It reminds us how much people have in common,” Johnston said.
