FALL CREEK — Avery native Ethan Church has been struggling with illness for the past couple months, with the community following his journey through repeated issues with bleeding from malformations near his brain stem and undergoing a rare brain surgery in Atlanta to correct the issue.
Church’s story has been chronicled on a heavily followed Facebook page, “Prayers for Ethan,” which has garnered more than 4,500 likes and gets hundreds of likes per post since it was created in September.
The page, organized by Church’s family, serves as a hub to post updates on his condition and has followed his ups and downs leading up to the surgery and his journey through the recovery process.
Fall Creek Baptist Church hosted a benefit dinner for Church on the evening of Nov. 16. Johnson’s Chapel also hosted a benefit singing for Church the same night, and on Nov. 23 a benefit breakfast has been organized by Chesnut Dale Baptist Church to benefit Ethan and his family. A benefit singing in Mitchell County has also been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30.
The event at Fall Creek raised money through donations and a silent auction for items which were all donated. It more than doubled its fundraising goal, which was set at $1,500 to $2,000.
“I just wanted a big showing from the community, and this was one way to get it together,” organizer Michael Richardson said.
Richardson, who is one of the Church family’s neighbors, added he has kids of his own and he felt led by God to put together an event to help the family, adding people from around the country have contacted him wanting to donate money to the cause in response to how the stories on the Facebook page have touched them.
A number of area organizations including Fall Creek Fire Department, the church and Avery County Shrine Club supported the event. Community members made desserts as well.
“It’s just an outpouring of support for people like Kim [Church] and her family,” Richardson added.
Ethan’s mother, Kim, attended the event as well.
“During this whole thing, I’ve been absolutely amazed,” Kim said. “Ethan’s getting cards from people in California and Arizona, and all over the country. People we’ve never heard of, and they’re following that prayer page and just sending us the most wonderful cards and messages. It’s just unbelievable.”
On Nov. 18, an update was posted to the Facebook page stating that Church, who is now at Mission Hospital in Asheville, no longer needed a tracheostomy.
