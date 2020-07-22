LINVILLE — The second annual Warriors Heart fundraiser will be held at Linville Land Harbor this weekend from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 25, with proceeds going to the Warriors Heart Foundation in order to provide treatment for veterans and first responders suffering from substance abuse and post traumatic stress disorder.
Warriors Heart offers a private healing center located in the hill country northwest of San Antonio, Texas on 543 acres. The organization offers a peer-to-peer support network of active duty military, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical responders as well as a 42-day, in-patient treatment program.
The 39 to 53 clients that the foundation treats enroll in a rehab and mental health program that includes the common licensed mental health treatments such as detoxing, residential treatment, a sober living program as well as outpatient treatment services. However, Warriors Heart is special in that it provides a unique environment specifically fitted to those who have put their lives on the line as part of their careers.
“We meet our clients where they are,” Warriors Heart co-founder and retired Delta Force sniper Thomas Spooner said. “We all deal with trauma in the ways that we can. If we’re dealing with it, then it’s okay. It’s just part of life. But when everything starts getting backed up, that’s where post traumatic stress disorder comes in. What (Warriors Heart) is all about is saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to stop now, and we’re going to work through it.”
In order to recover from some of the traumatic experiences that first responders and military personnel often come into contact with on a daily basis, Warriors Heart provides its clients with unique treatment through electives in its program such as carpentry, metal working and art. Several items that Warriors Heart clients have made will be available for auction during the fundraiser on Saturday.
Additionally, Warriors Heart provides an expansive and therapeutic outdoor setting for its clients as well as distinct options in its program that are tailored to the individual, including K9 training, yoga classes, service projects, jujitsu classes as well as financial and family support.
“They come to us in one of the lowest times of their lives, but most of those people that come out there were in the top of their field at some point in their life. So everything that we do is reminding them of who they are, which isn’t who they presently are at that time, and we’re getting rid of the things that they don’t need,” Spooner said.
Warriors Heart is 501c(3) nonprofit, and is staffed by a variety of medical and support professionals, of whom many have military service experience.
“The reason why we created Warriors Heart, and my passion for it, is it’s the only one like it in the nation. Instead of fighting the war overseas, we’re fighting the war at home. Everything that we do is tried and true to create sober and confident warriors, so they can get back to enjoying the things that they fought for,” Spooner said.
For additional information, or to purchase tickets ($15), donate an item or donate a service for the auction, call Gail Spooner at (910) 725-9757.
