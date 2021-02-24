AVERY COUNTY — Before March 2020, words and concepts such as Zoom, distance education and telehealth were not as common in the English lexicon. However, over the past year, students in Avery County schools have certainly become familiar with this vernacular, especially with the latter, now that telehealth services are available for students across the school system.
The program, courtesy of the Center for Rural Health Innovation, partners with local schools in order to improve access to healthcare in rural communities through innovation. CRHI was formed in 2010 and began its Health-e-Schools telemedicine program with Mitchell County Schools before expanding to McDowell and Yancey counties, as well as Avery County last January.
“We connect a family nurse practitioner to the school nurse’s office, and what we do is outfit the school nurse with the equipment she needs in order to be there with the patient while they have a live two-way audio and video teleconference (with the nurse practitioner),” Amanda Martin, Executive Director of CRHI, said.
CRHI offers the Health-e-Schools telehealth services to the school systems it partners with at no cost to the school districts. This includes the equipment needed for the program to be effective and to care for both the students and staff. ACS’s three nurses, who serve each of the nine schools in the district, are able to act as an intermediary between the patient and the nurse practitioner using the TytoCare kit.
The kit includes several devices, such as a stethoscope, an otoscope, a tongue depressor and thermometer, among other medical instruments, that are capable of sending patient data to the nurse practitioner on the other end. Using this methodology, the nurse practitioner is able to diagnose and treat common illnesses like sinus congestion, common allergies, cold symptoms, sore throat, ear infections, urinary symptoms, influenza, behavioral health issues, pink eye, rashes and many other common conditions and illnesses.
Martin elaborates that this innovative technology allows school nurses the capability to quickly examine patient health and make a determination, which in turn has resulted in students being able to save their school days instead of leaving campus to visit the doctor.
“Prior to Covid, one of the measures that we were priding ourselves on was that of all the patients that we saw through Health-e-Schools, about 85 percent were able to return to class,” Martin said. “This is someone who may have otherwise left the school building, such as a teacher who calls in a substitute, or a student who starts feeling badly mid-morning. Without Health-e-Schools there, 100 percent of those people would have missed the rest of the day or gone without care.”
The program was originally planned to be implemented last spring, but the pandemic put it on hold until this year due to the additional responsibilities that were thrust onto school nurses. As is the case with other telehealth programs, the service allows patients and physicians to maintain distance in order to prevent spreading diseases like Covid and provides additional efficiency by mitigating travel and wait times. While all of these advantages are true for students within ACS, the program also increases health care access to students who otherwise would not have it.
“We are happy to see every student in the school regardless of their insurance or lack of insurance or the lack of their ability to pay. We will see every kid. We will not turn a child away,” Martin said.
Moreover, if a family does not have a primary care doctor, CRHI’s own Telehealth Logistics Coordinator works with families to follow up with them and help them find a doctor, as well as to help them set up a plan so they do not go without care.
CRHI’s innovative approach to rural health care provides an efficient model that not only ensures children have their health needs met, but to also help keep students healthy so they can excel in their education.
“We’re saving school days,” Martin said. “We’re increasing seat time and ultimately increasing graduation rates, because kids are in school often enough to learn and healthy enough for them to be ready to learn. I want them to graduate and go out into the world to be happy, productive citizens. There’s a bigger motivation behind it than just telehealth.”
