NEWLAND — The Avery County Health Department cut a ribbon at its Newland clinic on July 23 to celebrate a series of new happenings at the department.
The department has been spruced up with some fresh paint and other cosmetic improvements on the inside, and has a new health care provider as well.
Diane Creek, Health Director for Toe River Health District, said the the new provider will be trained to perform CDL physicals and to prescribe for Medication-Assisted Treatment, the standard in medicine for treating opioid addiction.
The ribbon cutting coincided with an open house, with the public free to tour the facility. The event was attended by several notable county residents, including county manager Philip Barrier.
There is more happening outside of the department itself. The county recently gifted a van to the department which was retired by Avery County Transportation, as well as a piece of equipment that will be outfitted as a mobile clinic that will expand the department’s primary care abilities by allowing services to be provided outside of the department itself.
The department has applied for a grant to help equip the vehicle.
Creek said the final product would be outfitted with a bed, a small refrigerator for transporting vaccine and other equipment that could be used in the field.
Creek said the van will be able to bring care to remote parts of the county where some residents may have trouble getting transportation to care.
The hope is the van could be operated by a nurse and the department would use a telehealth solution to allow a health care provider to provide instructions remotely.
Despite the alternatively modern idea to implement telehealth in a mobile clinic, Creek said mobile delivery of care is old school.
“Back in the day that’s how it used to be done,” Creek said. “There’s a few other mobile clinics around.”
The clinic could also be used to dispense MAT remotely, and would provide a discreet way for people experiencing addiction or other conditions with stigma associations to receive treatment.
“Especially in small communities, if people know that you’re coming in for drug treatment, people see you and you’re labeled,” Creek said. “We’re trying to get rid of the stigma and the labels, and help people get treatment in a small community where everybody knows everybody.”
