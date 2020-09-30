BANNER ELK — The High Country Charitable Foundation did not let the pandemic deter it from raising money to help fund the important causes across the community that the HCCF supports through its yearly auction.
HCCF typically holds a live auction as part of its annual dinner dance fundraiser in which community members gather at the Elk River Club to bid on items whose proceeds support the approximately 26 charities that the HCCF assists.
However, the auction was held completely online this year, with participants bidding in a web-auction format on items that included boat trips, plane trips, dinner functions, jewelry and the occasional eclectic item like a pair of distinctly plaid pants, reminiscent of what comedian Rodney Dangerfield wore in the movie “Caddyshack.”
“We likely won’t raise as much as last year, but we’re still having a pretty good year, because all of the other charities are not having any functions. So they’re kind of relying on us more than ever,” HCCF founder Jim Ward said.
Donations to the foundation this year also came in the form of a chip-and-putt contest that raised about $40,000, in addition to the approximately $80,000 that the charity fund raised through the auction. The A.M.Y. Wellness Foundation also matched donations on a charity-by-charity basis, which ultimately culminated in about $400,000 in funds.
“All in all, with the contribution from Engel Volkers ($30,000) we are very appreciative of the many wonderful people who understand how much help is needed in Avery county,” Ward said.
Charitable organizations across the community that the HCCF has supported in years past include Feeding Avery Families, the Avery County Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, the Hunger and Health Coalition, Grandfather Home for Children, the Book Exchange at the Historic Banner Elk School, The Williams YMCA, Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center, OASIS, Volunteer Avery, the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, and Mountain Alliance.
This year, Ward said that the HCCF will support 22 organizations, and the funds could not come at a better time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened many fund raising efforts that the county’s philanthropic class regularly participate in.
The funds that the HCCF and other organizations raise translate to real, tangible results that provide important resources to individuals and families across the community. Examples of projects that the HCCF auction has helped fund include cat condos for sheltered felines, Avery County Habitat for Humanity’s first-ever five-bedroom home, food and medications for the uninsured, tutoring programs and emergency child care programing, and other charitable efforts.
Jim Ward began the HCCF while he was the Chairman of the Elk River equestrian community where he met a man who suffered from severe hearing loss. Ward helped the man purchase a pair of hearing aids, which helped him hear 60-percent better. Ward later received a letter from the gentleman who informed Ward that he was able to hear his son talk for the first time in 10 years thanks to Ward’s generosity.
Ward realized that there were needs to be met in the community and formed the HCCF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.