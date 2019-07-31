BANNER ELK — High Country Charitable Foundation, a foundation that collects and donates funds to nonprofits that benefit people and animals in Avery County, raised approximately $630,000 at its annual fundraiser dinner and auction at Elk River Club on July 27.
The program was preceded by a cocktail hour outside of the clubhouse.
A total of 190 dinners were served, each with a $250 price tag for each attendee, and the live auction featured items ranging from lavish trip packages, like tickets and luxury accommodations to one of Elton John’s farewell tour dates, a sport fishing trip for large fish such as sailfish and marlin, diamond jewelry, lots of fine wine and a cavoodle puppy.
All of the proceeds from the foundation, a nonprofit which was founded by Jim Ward of Ward Real Estate, are donated to nonprofits via grants.
Some of the charities the foundation benefits include Grandfather Home for Children, Avery County Humane Society, Yellow Mountain Enterprises, Volunteer Avery County, Spirit Ride, and Feeding Avery Families among many others on a lengthy list of beneficiaries.
The Wards opened a new branch of the real estate company Engel & Völkers across the street from the entrance to Elk River Club that will donate all of the profit from its sales to the foundation and has a permanent office for the foundation as well.
The night also featured the debut of a promotional video produced for the foundation highlighting some of the nonprofits the foundation benefits.
Avery County Humane Society for instance, which receives no public funding, was able to purchase commercial laundry equipment for the facility with the grant funding it received from the foundation. The new equipment replaced residential equipment that was unable to meet the needs of the facility, and the humane society is now able to do laundry in a fraction of the time it took before by utilizing equipment that holds up to constant use.
There was a section of the auction devoted to $175,000 in matching grant funds, where attendees could offer funds in a one-to-one match up to that amount. The full amount was met quickly.
Auctioneer Jenny Miller made a point of noting the items were priceless, encouraging bidders to give generously for the foundation.
“I’ve lived up here 25 years in the High Country,” Miller said. “The poverty and the devastation is amazing. It’s hidden, it’s down hollers, it’s humble and you just don’t see it, but you have gone out of your way to find it.”
Jim Ward was presented with a plant for his service and he surprised his daughter Patricia Ward Holloway with a birthday cake at the end of the auction.
The auction was followed by a dance featuring the Catawba County band The Extraordinaires.
