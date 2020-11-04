In an unprecedented year that has advocated social distancing and mask wearing, Halloween in Avery County was unique in 2020, to say the least. Hearty children and adults still ventured out on the town, taking advantage of nice fall weather on Halloween evening to visit local businesses in full costume, gathering candy and enjoying the changing colors during the autumn holiday. Here are some of the sights and scenes from the holiday weekend.
Halloween in the hillsides
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
