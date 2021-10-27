AVERY COUNTY — As the Halloween holiday approaches this weekend, several municipalities and businesses will be hosting monster-riffic activities for children and adults alike.
The following is a listing of some of the events available for young and old alike during the Halloween holiday weekend.
Spooktacular events at Buckeye Rec Center
Buckeye Recreation Center has announced multiple Halloween-related events that are open to the public.
Buckeye’s Pickleball Bash will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The entry fee is $5 per person. The Bash is not a typical tournament, as we leave your game up to the luck of the draw. You will switch partners and opponents every game. Plan to play outside, unless it is raining. Costumes are encouraged!
Get in the Halloween spirit at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, by carving your Jack-o-Lantern. Pumpkins and carving tools are provided at a limited supply. Call Marisa at (828) 387-3003 to RSVP.
Buckeye will be hosting an in-person Halloween Trivia event at 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 28. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Costumes will give you a winning advantage. Six-person maximum on each team. Teams can sign up by clicking to https://beechrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=239.
All of these great nights lead up to the main event on October 29, Buckeye Halloween. This year’s theme will be “Medieval Times.” Grab your princesses and dragons and join BRC for a night of fun. Haunted Trail will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. After 8 p.m., haunted trail is recommended for ages 8 and up. The cost fo the event is $5 per person.
Buckeye Rec Center is located at 1330 Pine Ridge Road in Beech Mountain. For more information, or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, call (828) 387-3003.
Halloween Treat Street in Newland
The Town of Newland will host its annual Treat Street from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Businesses will be open late to provide treats for kids. Face coverings are recommended to be worn indoors, and social distancing is practiced when possible. For more information, call the town at (828) 733-2023.
Linville Falls Winery Harvest Hoedown
Join Linville Falls Winery for an evening of hootin’ and hollerin’ as we celebrate fall and the bounty of harvest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The Hoedown is a barn party that takes place in the historic Red Barn. Spend the night enjoying bluegrass, barbecue, square dancing led by an experienced caller, and a special spiked cider made with our wine. We encourage dressing up in your “country best,” so break out your cowboy boots, bandanas, straw hats, flannel shirts and flashy belt buckles. No tickets necessary, but wine and barbecue are available for purchase.
For more information, visit the Winery’s Facebook page or click to www.linvillefallswinery.com.
Town of Banner Elk Trunk or Treat
A trunk or treat event will be held at Historic Banner Elk School, located at 140 Azalea Circle, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
One of the more popular family Halloween events in the High Country, children and adults come dressed in costumes for a fun trick-or-treat experience from the trunks of vehicles. Banner Elk businesses and individuals decorate their vehicle trunks and hand out candy to all the little ghosts and goblins. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Town of Elk Park hosts Trick or Treat in the Park
Town of Elk Park invites all residents, businesses and churches to participate in this year’s Trick or Treat in the Park on October 30.
A $50 Visa gift card will be awarded to the best decorated booth. If you do not have a table to set up and hand out candy, one can be provided for you. Please be set up before 5 p.m. on the day of the event. There will be a costume contest that will begin at 6 p.m., with winners receiving trophies. There will be fire pits for s’mores, and a Halloween-themed movie to begin at 7 p.m. (weather permitting). For more information, call Elk Park Town Hall at (828) 733-9573.
Trick-or-Treat Mini Farm Tours at Apple Hill Farm
Apple Hill Farm will be leading trick-or-treat mini-tours of the farm in the evenings from October 27-30. Apple Hill Farm, where guests can come dressed in their Halloween best and collect candy and gifts from the alpacas, llamas, goats and other animals that call Apple Hill Farm home. On this educational and hands-on mini-tour, your Tour Ghoul will share fun facts about the animals at each stop and safely distribute goodies for each child.. For more information, click to https://applehillfarmnc.com/events/trick-or-treat-mini-tours.
Seven Devils Spooky Trunk or Treat
Seven Devils Community Center will host its Spooky Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Come enjoy some fun and safe Trunk or Treating at the Seven Devils Community Center, located at 1356 Seven Devils Rd. We will be giving out candy bags, fun giveaway items, and candy! For more information, call (828) 963-5343 or click to www.sevendevils.net.
