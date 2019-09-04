NEWLAND — The 4-H Shooting Sports Club hosted its first spaghetti fundraiser at the Avery County Senior Center on Friday, Aug. 30.
Eight of the team members are going to the state tournament after qualifying at a district tournament that took place on Aug. 27.
"They're formatted for kids age eight to 18," parent volunteer Michael Ricker said. "There's different disciplines they can enter in."
The team practices at the N.C. Forest Service's Crossnore Mountain Training Facility, and there are a number of shooting disciplines to compete in, ranging from rifle marksmanship to traditional recurve archery.
Ricker said he got involved with the club because he likes working with the kids, including his son.
4-H Extension Agent Bobby Willard said kids in the club do service projects and learn to be part of a team. All the club members have to earn a hunter safety license within six months.
All the club members have to have pins in firearms when they are not in use and ammunition is controlled.
Willard noted shooting is popular in the county despite recent controversy over firearms.
"So why not teach them how to be safe and responsible?" Willard said.
The club meets at least once a month, and more frequently recently because of the upcoming tournament.
Willard wants instructors trained in more shooting disciplines to give kids more opportunities. If a club member does well enough at the state competition, they can qualify for nationals, though Willard noted going to nationals is expensive.
