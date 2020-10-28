AVERY COUNTY — Avery homeowners and business owners will once again see a drop in their insurance ratings thanks to the efforts of fire departments across the county. This time around, residents within the Green Valley and Crossnore fire districts can rest assured that not only will their insurance costs decrease but their communities will be safer and more secure.
In light of the recent changes in to the county’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) ratings, the Green Valley fire district’s ratings has been lowered from a seven to a six, and Crossnore’s ratings have improved from a seven to a five.
The changes in ratings of the two fire departments coincide with the improved ratings of the Frank and Newland fire districts. The Frank Volunteer Fire Department rating improved from a seven to a five, and Newland’s rating also improved to a five.
The ISO fire score is a rating given to fire departments and their surrounding communities that calculates how well equipped a particular fire department is in its ability to put out fires in its district. A department’s fire score also determines the amount local homeowners and business owners will pay on their insurance policies.
In order to improve the ratings, each fire department must meet certain requirements related to personnel training, capital improvements and other areas. Moreover, each fire department is not simply out for themselves when it comes for rating adjustments to be completed. The effort involves each fire department in the county working together.
“Each fire department has to (do a good) job to have everybody else’s (improve), not just theirs. When it comes time for a fire department to be rated, the surrounding fire departments affect that department’s rating also. These departments have to come together to make this happen at one time. It’s a big deal,” Avery County Fire Commission Coordinator Jeff Thompson said.
While Green Valley Fire Chief Kenny McFee admits that the effort involves a lot of paperwork, there are still plenty of opportunities for training, as each fire fighter must complete a certain number of training hours, which presented new challenges for the departments during the pandemic.
“This has been the hardest year. As chiefs, early on after COVID-19 we couldn’t have but 10 people in a room together. So of course that had us doing a whole lot more hands-on training and doing it outside. That way we could socially distance and keep our masks on,” McFee said.
Training for the departments involves preparing for scenarios that the firefighters will inevitably run into. For high-altitude fires, firefighters practice drafting, or turbo drafting, which involves drawing water and pumping it into the trucks to transport to the scene of the fire. Training also involves practicing with every single piece of equipment in the department’s possession, such as ladders and extraction equipment, which is used on car wrecks and for breaking into buildings. Additionally, firefighters must be trained in CPR and first aid in preparation for medical emergencies.
The Elk Park Fire Department also underwent a rating survey, but it will have to wait to receive its rating adjustment at least for now. During the inspection process, it was discovered that the floor of the Elk Park Volunteer Fire Department is gradually sinking due to having been built on the site that was once a sawmill. Elk Park currently boasts an ISO rating of six.
“Until we figure out what we can do, nobody really has any preference. Until we talk about what we want to do, we have to figure out what we can do first,” Thompson said.
Fire departments across the county are in search of volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can call (828) 737-5522 or reach out to their local fire department.
