BANNER ELK — Appalling.
Town officials and residents used that word most often to describe their reaction to a vandalism incident that occurred last week within the town of Banner Elk, and the community is forced to deal with picking up literal and figurative pieces in the aftermath.
Multiple tombstones, as many as 10 in total with some of which dating back more than a century, were vandalized inside the Banner Elk Cemetery, witnesses of the toppled and broken headstones reported to the Banner Elk Police Department on Monday, March 18.
Some stones were toppled over onto their side, while others were broken off or shattered in multiple places in the cemetery, which is situated within walking distance from both the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and Banner Elk Methodist Church, as well as adjacent to nearby Lees-McRae College and downtown Banner Elk.
“An incident of vandalism occurred at what is referred to in the town as the Banner Elk Cemetery, near the Presbyterian church. Some of these stones date back a long way, 100 years or so,” Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges explained in a phone interview. “This is an instance where we wanted to make the public aware and potentially assist us in the way of a lead or two.”
According to Hodges, he received a call on Monday morning, March 18, to investigate a number of tombstones that had sustained damage at the graveyard, and Hodges noted that several markers were vandalized. Damages ranged from markers being toppled to rest on their backs to having sustained some form of blunt trauma which resulted in the stones breaking into pieces.
The exact timetable of when the incident occurred was uncertain but could have taken place as recently as Sunday morning, March 17, Hodges said.
“We have nothing definitive to indicate exactly at what time the incident took place,” Hodges explained.
No apparent pattern of damage was indicated, according to Hodges, and an exact financial cost the vandalism incurred was not determined as of press time, as the cemetery’s committee continues to assess the markers and potentially seek estimates for repairs to the damaged stones. But due to the sheer age of some of the markers and the makeup of the material used to create the stones, Hodges said that both financial and sentimental values are significant.
“With the age of some of the stones, it’s hard to put a monetary value on that much history, but I would venture to say at least several thousand dollars (in structural damage),” Hodges said.
A brief history
of Banner Elk Cemetery
According to records shared by Charlie Banner VonCanon, a descendent of one of the founding families of the town, a member of the Banner Elk Cemetery Committee, as well as sitting member of the Banner Elk Town Council, the Banner Elk Cemetery was donated by Shepherd Dugger and is now owned by the Banner Elk Methodist Church.
Individuals who have been laid to rest in the cemetery include many members of the original founding families of the town, including the Lowe, VonCanon and Banner families, with some of the grave stones date back more than a century.
The oldest grave marker in the cemetery dates back more than 150 years with the stone marking the life of John VonCanon, who was born in 1844 and passed away at the age of 17 in 1861 due to a diphtheria epidemic that occurred in Banner Elk during that period of time.
Currently, more than 350 gravesites are housed within the cemetery grounds, and VonCanon noted that the property is nearing its capacity. The property’s oversight and maintenance is handled by a five-person cemetery committee comprised of individuals representing the churches, Lees-McRae College and those with a direct connection and vested interest in the upkeep of the area.
“The committee operates on a donation basis, and we keep the cemetery mowed and cleaned,” VonCanon explained.
According to VonCanon, this is his first recollection of any type of vandalism to occur at the cemetery location, and the incident evokes a combination of disappointment and questions.
“I’m left wondering why somebody would come in and desecrate such a part of Banner Elk’s history and people and destroy these tombstones,” VonCanon added. “Was it a knee-jerk reaction or was there purpose for it?”
VonCanon added that the cemetery committee plans to meet to discuss the incident once all the committee members are in town and available. The group then plans to schedule a second meeting with local churches and officials with Lees-McRae College and the town to discuss donations and repairs, as well as work together to determine a proactive plan to help prevent a similar incident from occurring on the property in the future.
Church leaders respond
Among those most invested and affected by the vandalism at the cemetery are those attending the churches near where the cemetery resides.
Pastor Ted Henry of Banner Elk Methodist Church shared concern for not only the property damaged by the act, but for the person or persons responsible for carrying out the incident.
“My first response when I first heard about it was appalled. ‘Shocked’ would be a good word. The first question that came to my mind was, ‘Why?’ ‘Why would somebody want to knock over headstones?’ The stone I looked at in the cemetery that was smashed was from 1859,” Henry said. “What was the point? I just didn’t understand. But my next thought was ‘I wonder what’s going on in someone’s life where they felt compelled to do this? What has happened in their life that would make them want to respond in this way and is so bad in someone’s life that they would want to kick over or smash a grave headstone?’”
Rev. Feild Russell of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church explained that information regarding the incident had not been widely shared with his congregation, but those who are aware of the matter were less than pleased.
“Until we have further details, I wouldn’t want to say anything that might fan any flames that might come out of misunderstanding. We’re holding off until the investigation is done and we can find out a little more about how and when this happened,” Russell said. “I can say that it was not received well by those of our congregation who are aware of it. They are appalled that this happened in little old Banner Elk. We hope that this is an isolated incident.”
“We talked about this briefly before church this past Sunday and much of the concern was the same, with discussion of how some of these stones that were broken were more than 100 years old, and what would the families think?” Henry added. “There wasn’t anger so much as concern and compassion.”
When asked what he might say if able to confront the person(s) responsible for the damage, Henry shared a pensive and spiritual response.
“For me, my concern really is that I would pray for them, because I believe that there is something deeper-seeded that is going on in their life, so I would ask them, ‘What is troubling you so much in your life that you felt like this was going to fix whatever is troubling you?’ And I would offer prayer for them,” Henry added.
“A person like that probably has some deeper issues that may need some pastoral counseling. A headstone, although that’s sacred in a sense, can be repaired, though it may be costly. That person who is struggling and dealing with something and would do that is a human being, and oftentimes we overlook what might need to be fixed within ourselves. God looks at us, whether scarred on the inside or the outside, and thinks we’re beautiful, so I would really want to help counsel that person and find out what is broken in their lives where they felt it was necessary to break those headstones.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident can share anonymously through High Country Crimestoppers at (828) 737-0125, or can call Police Chief Kevin Hodges or any member of his office at Banner Elk Police Department at (828) 898-4300.
