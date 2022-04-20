GRANDFATHER — Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Avery County.
Applications are available now and the Board will begin reviewing them June 6, 2022. Typically grants range from $500 to $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Avery County. Grant applications may be received throughout the year, but most awards are given out in June.
You are eligible for a grant if your nonprofit organization is located in and serves Avery County, NC and has been in operation for a minimum of two years. Only one grant application may be submitted by an organization annually. Grants are not available for operating expenses only, to promote political or religious beliefs, or be transferred to another organization.
The Grandfather Community Foundation (GCF) was started in 2019 by members of Grandfather Golf & Country Club. According to Frances Magruder, current GCF President, “We want to help the economy, the Club’s employees, the County’s social services agencies, and financially support students who aspire to get an advanced education and return to the community. Truthfully, our objective is to make a long-term, positive impact in Avery County.”
For further information and to access the grant application, go to the website by clicking to https://grandfathercommunityfoundation.org/.
