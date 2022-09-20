LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that it will be hosting its 51st-annual Girl Scout Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. All Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership (all or part of a uniform or a troop roster with the leader’s name on it), and family members will receive discounted admission ($1 off child admission and $2 off adult admission).
The day also includes special programming – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – for scouts, who are invited to join the park’s naturalists for an exciting learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain.
This tradition started in 1971, when Grandfather Mountain “adopted” the Girl Scouts. The scouts returned the favor by adopting Grandfather’s mascot, Mildred the black bear, even presenting her with special pins to celebrate her years with the organization. On Sept. 24, scouts will return to Grandfather for a mountain’s worth of outdoor fun.
“It’s so important to help foster a sense of curiosity about our natural world among these girls and young women,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We’re excited to host the scouts on the mountain and look forward to what should be an inspiring day for all.”
Advance reservations for park admission are not required, meaning scouts, troop leaders and family members are welcome to arrive the day of the event without tickets already in hand. However, advance registration for many of the day’s programs is required. More details on these programs and how to register for them is below.
Programs That Can Fulfill Many of the Requirements for the Environment Stewardship Badges (Advance Registration Required, Limited Space Available):
Daisies (K-1): Eco Learner Badge
10 – 10:30 a.m. | Troop Check-in & Opening Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
10:30 – 11 a.m. | Leave No Trace Scavenger Hunt Time (LNT Hand Signs With a Naturalist, Diggin’ in the Dirt, Tracks in the Conservation Campus and Bug Hunt by the Pollinator Garden)
11 – 11:30 a.m. | Black Bear Keeper Talk
11:30 a.m. – noon | Leave No Trace Scavenger Hunt Time (cont.)
noon – 1 p.m. | BYOBL (Bring Your Own Brown Bag Lunch) & Educator Meet-and-Greet
1 – 1:45 p.m. | Naturalist Program
1:45 – 3:30 p.m. | Leave No Trace Scavenger Hunt Time (cont.)
3:45 – 4 p.m. | Closing Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
Brownies (2-3): Eco Friend Badge
10 – 10:30 a.m. | Troop Check-in & Opening Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
10:30 – 10:45 a.m. | Travel Time
10:45 – 11 a.m. | Take a Hike & Sing a Song
11 – 11:45 a.m. | Leave No Trace & Fire Safety at Woods Walk
11:45 a.m. – noon | Travel Time
noon – 1 p.m. | BYOBL (Bring Your Own Brown Bag Lunch) & Educator Meet-and-Greet
1 – 1:30 p.m. | Guest Speaker: Leandra Taylor
1:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Leave No Trace Scavenger Hunt Time (Build an Animal Home, Find a Zoo Educator and Ask Them…, Find a Naturalist and Ask Them… and Case of the Disappearing Log)
3:45 – 4 p.m. | Closing Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
Juniors (4-5): Eco Camper Badge
10 – 10:30 a.m. | Troop Check-in & Opening Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
10:30 – 11 a.m. | Travel Time
11 – 11:45 a.m. | Leave No Trace & Fire Safety at Woods Walk
11:45 a.m. – noon | Travel Time
noon – 1 p.m. | BYOBL (Bring Your Own Brown Bag Lunch) & Educator Meet-and-Greet
1 – 1:30 p.m. | Guest Speaker: Leandra Taylor
1:30 – 2 p.m. | Snack Bags & Dunk Lines
2 – 2:15 p.m. | Travel Time
2:15 – 3:30 p.m. | Naturalist Hike on Black Rock Trail
3:30 – 3:45 p.m. | Travel to Classroom in the Clouds
3:45 – 4 p.m. | Closing Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
Cadettes (6-8): Eco Trekker Badge
10 – 10:30 a.m. | Troop Check-in & Opening Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
10:30 – 11 a.m. | Travel Time
11 – 11:45 a.m. | Leave No Trace & Fire Safety at Woods Walk
11:45 a.m. – noon | Travel Time
noon – 1 p.m. | BYOBL (Bring Your Own Brown Bag Lunch) & Guest Speaker Leandra Taylor
1 – 1:15 p.m. | Travel Time
1:15 – 2:30 p.m. | Help Natural Resources Staff Remove Coltsfoot and Native vs. Invasive
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Behind-the-Scenes Tour
3:45 – 4 p.m. | Closing Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
Seniors (9-10): Eco Explorer Badge
10 – 10:30 a.m. | Troop Check-in & Opening Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
10:30 a.m. – noon | Grandfather Mountain Exploration (Visit the Leave No Trace Table / Explore Exhibits, Ecological Communities, Animal Habitats and Topics of Interest)
noon – 1 p.m. | BYOBL (Bring Your Own Brown Bag Lunch) & Guest Speaker Leandra Taylor
1 – 1:15 p.m. | Travel to Linville Peak
1:15 – 3 p.m. | Explore Linville Peak and Attend Hawk Watch
3 – 3:45 p.m. | Attend a Peaks and Profiles on Endangered Species
3:45 – 4 p.m. | Closing Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
Ambassadors (11-12): Eco Advocate Badge
10 – 10:30 a.m. | Troop Check-in & Opening Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
10:30 – 11 a.m. | Meet With Grandfather Mountain Educators
11 a.m. – noon | Design Education Programs for Daisies With Grandfather Mountain Educators
noon – 1 p.m. | BYOBL (Bring Your Own Brown Bag Lunch) & Guest Speaker Leandra Taylor
1 – 1:45 p.m. | Ambassadors Teach Daisies
2 – 3:45 p.m. | Grandfather Mountain Exploration (Visit the Leave No Trace Table / Explore Exhibits, Ecological Communities, Animal Habitats and Topics of Interest)
3:45 – 4 p.m. | Closing Ceremony at Classroom in the Clouds
For those who do not sign up for one of the above program schedules, there will be programming throughout the day, such as live raptors, interpretive tables, Creepy Critters and college information tables.
Grandfather Mountain’s Daily Program schedule will also be in full swing! Guests are welcome to join these activities, noted below, as well.
Random Acts of Science | 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. | Wilson Center
Community Science Weather | 11 a.m. | Pollinator Garden
Junior Naturalist | 11:30 a.m. | Pollinator Garden
Peaks and Profiles | 1 and 3 p.m. | By the Swinging Bridge
Animal Encounter | 2 p.m. | Outside the Main Entrance of the Wilson Center
Ramble With a Naturalist | 2 p.m. | Main Entrance to the Wildlife Habitats
Keeper Talks: Throughout the day | Wildlife Habitats
To learn more about this year’s Girl Scout Day at Grandfather Mountain and to register for programs, visit www.grandfather.com/event/51st-annual-girl-scout-day.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.