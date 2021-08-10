GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Up on the mountain, Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is expanding. The popular destination for tourists, locals and students to explore the mountain’s environmental diversity is constructing new spaces for meetings, conferences and educational encounters in its Wilson Center featuring new, state-of-the-art interactive exhibits, meeting spaces and beautification of the area surrounding the building.
According to GMSF executive assistant Luke Barber, the new additions are planned to open in the summer of 2022 and will feature many new exhibits as well as larger spaces to host groups.
Focused on enhancing educational experiences, new exhibits will include an interactive three-dimensional projected map at the center of the space, as well as 20-foot-tall flora and fauna walls, tree exhibits, a shadow wall, a climate and weather exhibit and a mineral cavern.
The additions focus on bringing nature closer to visitors through interactive, hands-on exhibits. The centerpiece of the new space will be a three-dimensional map of Grandfather Mountain that will project weather patterns, fall colors, birds, trails and more. Visitors can engage with the map using touch screens to access additional information. Touch screens will also be used at the flora and fauna walls, where visitors will be able to use the walls like a field guide to the natural world on the mountain.
Other spaces will explore the natural patterns on the mountain, such as the Climate and Weather Display and the Migration Map. The Climate and Weather Display will allow guests to interact with the display to learn about wind speeds and wind pressure. It will also include a video and a domino table, with dominos laid out in a pattern of weather currents.
Focusing on the fauna that populate the mountain, the Migration Map will be a touch screen field guide of migratory animals such as birds, butterflies, bats, dragonflies and more where visitors will see the animals flying across the screen.
The Hall of Biosphere will be a space which highlights six different ecological communities on the mountain. Grandfather Mountain is separated into 16 distinct ecological communities, meaning 16 spaces in which plants and animals are interacting with each other in unique manners.
Visitors will also be able to enter a Mineral Cavern in which numerous minerals, including some luminescent ones, will be on display.
Behind the scenes at Grandfather, facilities are expanding as well. To support the new technology and spaces, two small rooms will house the “brains” of these spaces: computers and IT materials that will run the exhibits and technology of the building. Additionally, the kitchen is receiving an upgrade so that Grandfather will be able to provide catering services for events on the mountain.
Barber said this will create new jobs at Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation: more IT personnel, kitchen and serving staff, and staff for management, logistics and more will be needed to operate the new facility. He said that the foundation hopes to bring more local community members up to work on the mountain.
This staff will support not only the larger exhibit space but the new opportunities provided by larger event spaces. The new event space, which is planned to hold around 400 people, will be used for weddings, receptions, corporate outings, conventions, birthday parties and more. The space will feature screen and projector capabilities for multiple spots along the walls. The auditorium, used for meetings, movies and other educational demonstrations, is being renovated and will seat 147 people.
Outside the building, plans are being made for a botanical garden by the path to the animal habitats, specifically under the deck of the Wilson Center. There will also be an outside auditorium which will hold up to 50 people and a grassy area that can host up to 200 people to be used for demonstrations, events and even concerts, Barber said.
All the new additions at the property will support Grandfather's goal of engaging visitors with the incredible natural environment on the mountain, according to Barber. The walls of the building extensions are already standing and Barber said the hope is for a roof on the building in the next month or so.
In the meantime, Grandfather will continue to invite guests up to the mountain for events all throughout the fall. The annual Hawk Watch will take place for the entire month of September while hawks are migrating from more than a mile high, and on September 18 Grandfather will host its 51st annual Girl Scout Day. In October, visitors can look forward to the Fall Color Ramble October 2 to 10, the Lake Summer Sketching on October 9, and Grandfather’s Starry Skies on October 23.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
