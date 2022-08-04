Campfire Stories

Grandfather Mountain Campfire Stories, which takes place 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, is the first event of its kind to be held on the mountain and offers an experience similar to how researchers and scientists would share their own stories while out in the field. The event begins with guests watching the sunset from Cliffside Overlook, before heading down to outside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery to enjoy s’mores around the campfire and hear stories from retired N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Biologist Gordon Warburton.

 Photo courtesy Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

