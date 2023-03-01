January at Grandfather

Grandfather Mountain started the year off with a fairly blustery January that also saw a bit of snow, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations. The weather station on the Mile High Swinging Bridge noted 12 days in January with a wind gust higher than 60 mph. Observations recorded near the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery saw eight days with at least trace amounts of snowfall, amounting to approximately 8 total inches.

 Photo courtesy Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation | Monty Combs

