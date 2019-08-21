GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Approximately 100 people attended the annual Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic over the weekend of Aug. 17 and 18.
The clinic has become an institution on the mountain and has been hosted for more than 60 years. Grandfather Mountain Director of Marketing and Communications Frank Ruggiero said people come from all over the country to attend, adding there is a sense of unity at the clinic.
“It’s not just sitting here and listening to photographers talk,” Ruggiero said. “The special takeaway for me I appreciate most is the unity that it supports.”
The clinic brings a variety of guests to the mountain from different areas and subfields within photography.
Among the clinicians were Tom Fox, a photojournalist who was part of the team of photographers that won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for coverage of Hurricane Katrina while working for The Dallas Morning News.
Melissa Sue Gerrits was recently named the Hugh Morton Photographer of the Year by the North Carolina Press Association for her North Carolina photographs.
Jerry Wolford and Scott Muthersbaugh worked as photojournalists before starting Perfecta Visuals, a commercial photography company that provides photo and video services for companies like Verizon and eBay.
Chuck Liddy is a staff photojournalist for News and Record in Raleigh. In addition to his work in North Carolina, Liddy has worked on assignment in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Ruggiero said people come to the clinic looking for inspiration, noting Fox’s account of being under fire during an assignment that resulted in some of the only photos of a gunman. Wolford and Muthersbaugh focused on how the methods they use to create lighting in their shoots, which are often outside of a studio.
“People can gather a whole bunch of different takeaways,” Ruggiero said.
