GRANDFATHER — Grandfather Mountain had a day packed full of interactive educational activities on Friday, Sept. 2, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Mile High Swinging Bridge.
The Mile High Swinging Bridge was originally built in 1952 in a project that was spearheaded by Grandfather Mountain founder Hugh Morton. Morton also had the road up to the top paved, which, along with the bridge, was a goal he had during his career, according to a press release from the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
“The bridge is a testament to my father’s vision,” said Catherine Morton, Morton’s daughter and board member of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, in the press release. “There were not many economic drivers in the mountains of Western North Carolina at the time, and he perceived tourism as a growing industry that could create jobs for the people in the mountains.”
The bridge was rebuilt in 1999 using the original towers, according to the press release. The bridge itself is 228 feet and is named after its location, which is one mile above sea level.
“The Mile High Swinging Bridge is the crown jewel of Grandfather Mountain,” Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said in the release. “For 70 years, the bridge has provided a wonderful and exciting experience for all our guests and has put Grandfather Mountain on the map as one of North Carolina’s top destinations.”
A series of events were on Grandfather Mountain’s agenda to celebrate the bridge’s anniversary. Informational talks about the weather, habitats, flora, fauna and more on the mountain took place throughout the day. Patrons could also embark on scheduled short nature walks with educators at Grandfather Mountain to learn about the ecology of the mountain. All parts of the celebration were included with the price of admission, as the attraction wanted to focus on the things that people think about most when they think about the bridge, said Landis Taylor, assistant vice president of marketing and communications at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. At noon, the staff gave out cupcakes in the Wilson Center lobby, and afterward, students were able to try to build their own bridges in the new Classroom in the Clouds in the Wilson Center.
“We were fortunate to have perfect weather for the event,” Taylor said. “It’s that perfect September weather where you kind of feel like summer is transitioning to fall.”
The event also aligned with the start of the Hawk Watch, which began on Thursday, Sept. 1, and will last the entire month of September.
