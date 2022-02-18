RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates in a Feb. 17 press conference.
Cooper said that 75% of adults in North Carolina had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the statewide mask mandate was canceled last spring, Cooper said local governments, school boards and local public health officials have made their own decisions regarding masks and other COVID-19 precautions.
Just as quickly as the Omicron variant of the virus arrived, Cooper said, those numbers are falling in North Carolina. He said the variant is “clearly much more contagious, yet generally causes less severe illness,” especially among those who are vaccinated and boosted.
“Now people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how best to protect themselves,” Cooper said.
Cooper said there will be some places where a mask will still be required because of the setting or federal regulations, such as health care, long-term care and public transportation.
Despite his statement about easing mask restrictions, Cooper said that North Carolina residents should know that vaccines are the strongest protection against COVID-19 and that most of the COVID-19 deaths occurring in North Carolina now are among unvaccinated residents.
“Now we take a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life,” Cooper said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has also recently updated its Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, which provides guidelines for school COVID-19 guidelines. Kody Kinsley, Chief Deputy Secretary for Health at NCDHHS, and Dr. Susan Kansagra, acting senior deputy division director for public health of NCDHHS discussed the importance of vaccinating younger age groups.
Kansagra said that younger age groups are less vaccinated than older age groups, and that the NCDHHS is working to ensure pediatricians have the ability to administer COVID-19 vaccines in their medical homes.
She emphasized the important role of pediatricians because they have trusted relationships with their patients and their families and because they administer children's routine immunizations.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
