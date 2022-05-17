AVERY COUNTY – Polls across 19 precincts in Avery County closed at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, with mail absentee ballots received until Friday, May 20, and canvassing to be completed on May 27, with provisional counts as well. As the final ballots were tallied on Election Night at approximately 10 p.m., a number of newly elected individuals will take seats in key positions of county government, including sheriff, board of education and board of commissioners.
It may be noted that because the Board of Education is a nonpartisan group, a runoff cannot take place. In other primaries, the state utilizes a computing program based on the data of ballots, candidates, votes and other metrics to determine if the primary is runoff eligible. If a primary runoff were to qualify, it would take place on July 26.
With all precincts reporting in Avery, Mike Henley was the decisive victor with 2,843 total votes, with Lee Buchanan coming in second with 1,077 votes and Russell Carver in third place with 173 votes.
With three available seats for County Commissioner, the top three vote-getters in the race were Robert Burleson with 1,963 votes, Dennis Aldridge with 1,853 votes and Wood Hall (Woodie) Young Jr. with 1,812 votes. Other vote recipients included Derek Buchanan with 1,674 votes, incumbent Blake Vance with 1,430 votes, and Glenn R. Johnson with 1,179 votes.
"It's good to be reelected because that shows that people do have some confidence in what you’ve been able to accomplish. There have been a tremendous amount of projects that have been completed, and (we're) beginning several other things that we hope to be able to provide more services to the citizens in a better and more efficient way," newly re-elected county commissioner Dennis Aldridge said at the Avery Administrative Building, where results were being displayed in the Commissioners Boardroom for the public to watch. “It's been a tremendous learning experience. I appreciate the opportunity to serve again, (and) to serve the citizens of Avery County.”
A pair of available seats for the Board of Education were on the line in the Primary Election, and political newcomer Randy Singleton led all candidates with 1,878 votes. Incumbent Patricia Edwards is slated to retain her seat with 1,355 votes. Other vote getters included Linda Webb (1,093), Dennis C. Brown (1,042), Casey Lee (1,029), incumbent Jane E. Bumgarner (803), Dustin Trice (446) and 21 write-in/miscellaneous votes.
In summary, with unofficial results counted, the following individuals are presumptive office occupants following the canvassing process on May 27:
Sheriff- Mike Henley
Board of Commissioners (3 seats) – Robert Burleson, Dennis Aldridge [incumbent] and Wood Hall Young Jr. [incumbent]
Board of Education (2 seats) – Randy Singleton and Patricia Edwards [incumbent]
In state district and US Congressional elections, Avery County turned out for Avery County native Virginia Foxx, whose 3,049 votes outpaced primary opponent Michael Ackerman's 823 votes.
In a statement from Virginia Foxx, she noted, “Today the primary voters of the 5th Congressional District made it very clear they want a strong conservative with a proven track-record to represent them in Congress. I am so grateful for the voters who turned out to endorse my conservative beliefs and common sense approach to solving problems and I look forward to earning their support again in the general election this fall.”
She continued, “Now more than ever, we need leaders in Washington who are serious about the issues facing the people of North Carolina. It’s time to stop the reckless government spending that is contributing to out of control inflation. It’s time to tap American energy sources and bring down the price of gas. And it’s time to secure our borders against the threat of unchecked illegal immigration that has grown under the Biden administration. I’m confident that with a conservative majority in Washington we can begin working on these critical issues once more.”
Meanwhile, a closely contested race for NC Senate District 47 in Avery leaned to incumbent Ralph Hise (2,072 votes), who defeated fellow incumbent Deanna Ballard (1,652 votes) in a rare instance of two incumbents running for one seat due to recent state redistricting.
In US Senate primaries, Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cherie Beasley were decisive winners and will square off in November's General Election.
In judicial races, county voters chose Matt Rupp, who was victorious over Tom McMurray for Seat 1 on the NC 24th District Court. Avery voters also favored Trey Allen in the race for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5, Donna Stroud for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9, and Michael Stading for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11.
Full unofficial results can be found in next week's edition of The Avery Journal-Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.