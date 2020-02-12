ELK PARK — During its monthly meeting on Feb. 3, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen reported on a recent meeting with Kelly Coffey with High Country Council of Governments, who has assisted the town with applying for grant funding in the past, as well as with Judy Francis, recreation consultant with the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.
The group took time to review the property of Winters Town Park to assess what possible projects the town may pursue which would qualify under the provisions of the PARTF Grant. Reconfiguration and fencing at the area where the paved basketball court currently sits was among the areas mentioned as potential project locations.
The board announced that a public hearing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, in regard to the town park, where residents are encouraged to attend and offer their positive opinions on the improvements and quality of the park.
A valve for the Cranberry water tank which regulates water levels was discussed. An issue arose with the valve according to water and sewer maintenance employee Tyler Boone, and he reported that Gopher Utilities of Kannapolis had assessed the valve and determined that it was in working order. The board agreed to hire Gopher Utilities to install the valve, so that if any malfunctioning or issues with the valves should arise, that the company assumes responsibility for repairs.
In other news and notes:
- The railing and sidewalk repairs taking place on Main Street near the meeting area for the Cranberry Masonic Lodge have been completed, with the exception of the painting of the railing.
- The board reiterated that it will be contacting Cale Smith to do some trimming of trees in the park, but reported that contact and scheduling had yet to take place.
- Aldermen agreed at its last meeting to begin monthly reviews of current town ordinances beginning at the February meeting, but the board tabled the review. The board was reminded during discussion that any ordinance editions would first require a public hearing.
- A retirement party for employee Otis Ward, which had to be rescheduled from last month, has been scheduled as a drop-in event beginning at 5 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Elk Park Town Hall, and is open for the public to attend.
- Resident Ana Corral attended the meeting and had lodged a complaint with the town in regard to the Emerson property on Iceplant Street, listing specific issues that included the larceny of power from Corral’s home, a nuisance of garbage at the neighboring property, and also listed additional accusations that she wished for the town to address. Aldermen noted that they had also received a second complaint of a similar variety against the same property, and recommended that Corral consult with the magistrate’s office if she had interest in pursuing legal action, adding that the Nuisance Ordinance Committee will be making regular tours around town to determine compliance of residents.
- The board also announced that new nuisance letters will be sent out to residents by the new town attorney, who will be assisting the town with addressing nuisance matters within the municipality moving forward.
- Interviews with applicants for the position of part-time maintenance worker will be conducted beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
- Aldermen approved the purchase of a gear box for the clarifier at the sewer plant.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Elk Park Town Hall.
