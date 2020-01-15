ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen continues to seek out ways to further enhance Winters Town Park, agreeing to apply for a PARTF grant that would match up to 50 percent of funding utilized for park projects at its Jan. 6 meeting.
The town has successfully received grant funding previously from PARTF and other sources that include Mountain Electric’s Operation Pocket Change to assist with playground equipment and other needs for the park property.
During deliberation, the board discussed potential project ideas for park enhancement which the PARTF Grant would qualify, including repaving the area that houses the basketball goals, in addition to replacing or repair of fencing and the installment of steps. The board anticipated such a project may fall in the range of $35,000 to 40,000, which the town would be reimbursed an amount of half the total cost were the grant application to be successful. The board directed Town Clerk Connie Guinn to contact Kelly Coffey with High Country Council of Governments to discuss the application process.
Aldermen discussed the upcoming retirement party for outgoing Utilities Operator/Supervisor Otis Ward, who has served for 25 years with the town. The board had advertised the date of Friday, Jan. 10, for the celebration at the meeting, but announced later in the week after its meeting that numerous conflicts had forced the postponement of the celebration for Ward to a yet-to-be-determined date.
With the employment opening on town staff, the board authorized Guinn to place advertising in local media publications of the town’s need for a part-time maintenance worker, with applications accepted until the end of the month of January.
In other news and notes:
- The board approved the relocation of its banking services to First Community Bank due to lesser service fees than its current provider.
- Mayor Daniel Boone instructed aldermen to take time to review the town’s code of ordinances and note any changes or edits that may need to be addressed. Boone explained that the group would take time during future meetings to discuss a couple of chapters from the code each month, beginning with the February meeting.
- The sidewalk on Main Street near the Cranberry Lodge is still under way, with the need for railing to be installed.
- The town has received the results of a salary study conducted by High Country Region D, utilizing town and state data gathered by the NC League of Municipalities to capture salary ranges based on community size, number of positions by title and salary information by position such as hiring rate, maximum rate and actual/average rate.
- Aldermen revisited the nuisance ordinance issue with the Emerson property in town. Although the town had been informed at the previous month’s meeting that the property had been brought into compliance, committee members reviewing the location after that meeting determined that trash at the property has only been moved to another part of the property. The board instructed Guinn to draft a letter stating that the town would be willing to restore water services at the property if water fees were paid, and that the town would waive the $50 reconnect fee. The board noted, however, that nuisance ordinance financial penalties would not be waived and would continue to incur until the property was brought into compliance.
- Town maintenance employee Tyler Boone reported that the town will be needing replace chemical feed pumps, a pair for the well and one for the sewer plant, in the near future.
- Alderman Brad Benfield suggested the need for some tree trimming work to be done at the town park. Alderman Joel Whitley agreed that he would contact Cale Smith to inquire about hiring his business to take care of the project.
The next regular meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Elk Park Town Hall.
