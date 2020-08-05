ELK PARK — During its August 3 meeting, Elk Park Board of Aldermen heard during public comments from local resident Tim Brinkley, who shared concerns over the use of unmuffled engine compression brakes, often referred to as “jake” brakes.
Brinkley explained to the board that, despite living approximately 100 yards from Highway 19E, the noise of unmuffled engine compression brakes used by large trucks has affected his ability to hear the television in his living room or carry on conversations at regular volume with his spouse.
Brinkley asked the board about the possibility of looking into the placement of signage at the entry to Elk Park that would prohibit the use of unmuffled engine compression brakes within town limits, adding that he recognized the use of engine compression brakes are necessary, but that the unmuffled use was the factor in causing the nuisance.
“A lot of trucks come through the town, and several of them use the unlawful unmuffled engine compression brakes. It’s a lot of noise,” Brinkley stated. “It’s hard to have the peace disturbed day and night, to not be able to hear a TV or talk to my wife.”
Brinkley noted that other towns, including Newland and Boone, had signs posted that disallowed unmuffled engine compression brakes within municipal limits, and presented information to the board that he had compiled from the NC Department of Transportation, asking the board to consider the matter, adding that the town could determine the penalty within the law for unauthorized use of the brakes within the town.
Mayor Daniel Boone noted that he had experienced the similar issue at his residence, adding that he recalled there being a similar concern in another portion of the county. Boone offered to look deeper into the issue and would see what measures the town could consider to best deal with the matter.
For a period of time, the town has been looking to apply for and receive a Community Development Block Grant with the aspiration of making a number of significant town enhancements in multiple departments, including its water and sewer areas. Mayor Boone informed the board of a contact made to the town by WithersRavenel, a civil and environmental engineering firm based in Asheville.
A factor that has negatively affected the town’s chances of receiving CDBG funding has been low performance in the points-merit system used by the grant-awarding group to local municipalities. WithersRavenel sought to encourage Elk Park to seek out a separate Asset and Inventory Assessment grant that could total as much as $150,000 which would be applied to the securing of an engineer to produce an in-depth feasibility study for the town which would, in theory, provide additional points toward helping the town in securing the larger CDBG grant in future years.
Aldermen discussed the town’s options at length, including a quick turnaround for a decision requested by WithersRavenel and the fact that the town would have to invest at least $7,500 into the process before being eligible for the AIA grant. The board also expressed concern over whether the town would potentially have to include additional town funds to supplement the $150,000 should they receive the grant and the engineer’s services exceed that total. Following discussion, the board decided to forego the WithersRavenel proposal and determine additional options.
In other news and notes:
The board approved the expenditure of approximately $24,000 to Todd Burleson for the paving of a stretch of Winters Street, which could occur as early as later in the week. Mayor Boone added that town staff would also show Burleson areas in need of pavement patches within the town for additional services.
- The board determined that Winters Town Park would remain closed to the public until Governor Roy Cooper announces the state’s advance into Phase III of reopening.
Aldermen discussed a pair of residences that were burdening the town with excessive water and sewer overages. In one case, the board moved to adhere to the town ordinance by cutting off utilities for delinquent charges, as the resident was aware for several months of water leaks and had not made any requested repairs. In the other instance, the board directed the town clerk to give the residents one week to settle their delinquent total before turning the matter over to the town attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.