ELK PARK — Town accountant Doug Tennant presented his annual financial report to the Elk Park Board of Aldermen at its latest meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, commending the town on its fiscal responsibility for the past year.

Tennant noted that the town had incurred some additional expense over the past year in its water and sewer expenditures, but that much of the excess spending was necessitated by major infrastructure enhancements, including a pump and piping at one of the town's primary well sites. He noted that the town's General Fund revenue had increased, with the town's tax collection rate at an impressive 97.98 percent overall.

Tennant concluded his presentation by commending the town for its work, and encouraged the board to continue to work on its water loss and leaks in town lines to help continue its good fund balance and standing.

The board revisited a number of items from its September meeting following the financial discussion, including the ongoing matter of nuisance ordinance noncompliance by a couple of town residents. The board discussed the properties of Danny Buchanan on Ferncliff Drive, as well as resident Bobby McKinney. Aldermen noted that McKinney had done nominal work with cleaning up around his property area, but that Buchanan had still yet to make any discernible improvements, therefore the board had moved to issue a citation to Buchanan for noncompliance, while giving both he and McKinney until December 1 to satisfy the requirements for compliance with the town trash ordinance requirements or face litigation from the town attorney.

In other news and notes:

The board discussed the success of its recent Halloween event on October 31 at Winters Town Park. Prizes were awarded to attendees with the best costume, and a number of churches and others were on hand to provide candy and treats for kids. The board noted that it would like to see additional businesses participate in the event next year.

The town is continuing to forge ahead with its upcoming Christmas parade, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, with parade lineup at 4 p.m. and the parade advancing through town to Jack Hicks, Inc., where Chief Mike Ellenburg will then lead the parade back through town, returning to the staging position at the Country House Restaurant parking lot. The town reminded residents that the town will be awarding prizes for Best Float in the parade in the amounts of $75 (first place), $50 (second place) and $25 (third place). In addition, there will be a Christmas event hosted by the town at Winters Park immediately following the parade, featuring light refreshments, the lighting of the town Christmas tree, and a visit by ol' Saint Nick himself, Santa Claus. Aldermen also noted that due to potential weather and/or virus concerns, the event could be subject to change, recommending that those who wish to participate confirm the event as the date nears with the town hall office.

The board moved to purchase signs that read "Welcome to Elk Park" for both ends of town limits on Hwy. 19E. The town will enter into agreement with Pittman Signs for the production.

Elk Park Board of Aldermen will host its December meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Elk Park Town Hall.