ELK PARK — During its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen discussed an expenditure of $8,800 to purchase radio telemetry equipment for the Cranberry tank and valve control sites operated by the town, as well as radio telemetry which will open and close the six-inch valve based on the level of the water tank, in addition to repairing the town’s valve actuator.
The system, to be installed by KDT Service Technologies LLC out of Horse Shoe, NC, will allow for remote telemetry with a radio modem, PLC and touch pad, and will include an antenna kid, coaxial cable, coaxial connectors and antenna at the tank site, as well as the same setup at the valve site.
For more than two decades the sites have operated by way of regular phone modem, with some of the sites monitored through Charter Spectrum and others by AT&T, at an estimated cost to the town of approximately $700 per month.
Mayor Daniel Boone explained that from his understanding, the units would pay for themselves over time, as they will reduce the current cost being paid monthly for the phone modem services for the water sites at Town Well No. 1 and No. 2, the Cranberry tank and the lift station. Following discussion the board unanimously approved purchasing the system.
The board also briefly discussed plans for the Winters Town Park for Christmas events. Mayor Boone noted that he has issued a Facebook post that the town will be hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the park.
The event will include caroling by Elk Park Christian Church, in addition to hot chocolate for attendees. Boone noted that he thought a Tuesday would be the best option due to the Black Friday shopping and other alternate options available to people the days immediately after Thanksgiving, and the Tuesday date is also the final day of classes for local schools before the Thanksgiving holiday break. Alderman Mike Smith agreed to play the role of Santa for the event.
In other news and notes:
The town heard from town resident Boyd Perry, who wished to come to an amenable agreement regarding the use of a sewer line on a property on Little Elk Road. Boyd Perry spoke to the board with an interest in connecting a tap to an existing line that he wished to utilize that was not currently in use, but was available from the town. A period of discussion ensued between Perry, Mayor Daniel Boone and the board about who owned the line and the protocol for rectifying the issue, and agreed to speak to both the homeowner and Perry within the next couple of days to attempt to reach an amicable agreement. Alderman Mike Smith suggested a notarized written agreement by both parties to ensure everythin
- g is clearly understood in writing for future reference.
- Boone informed the board that the PARTF Grant fund application process is available should the town wish to apply for a matching-funds grant for projects related to the town park. Board members discussed the need for picnic table repairs, as well as possibly seeking grant funds for repairing/updating the park’s basketball court.
- Attorney C.L. “Butch” Hughes addressed the aldermen regarding their inquiry of retaining his services as a potential new town attorney. Hughes stressed that he and the town’s current attorney, Doug Hall, were good friends and commended Hall for what he has done for Elk Park, and was there at the board’s behest. Board members expressed concern regarding Hall’s workload and how busy he stays, noting that there are times when things have “drawn out” due to his busy schedule, and wanted to gauge Hughes’ interest and availability in taking the town for representation should the town wish to move in that direction. Following a brief discussion, no decision was made and the board informed Hughes that it would be in touch.
- Aldermen Smith informed the board that concrete was to be poured on the sidewalk project on Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and that he and town staff would work that day to complete the project.
- The board moved to enter into its annual contract of $1,000 with Elk Park Fire Department.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Elk Park Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.