ELK PARK — A 2020-2021 budget for the town of Elk Park was unanimously passed by the Board of Aldermen following a public hearing on Monday, June 1.
The budget for the town was similar in structure to the current budget, with slight adjustments made for the purchase of equipment and upkeep of the town.
During the public hearing, town resident Daisy Miller addressed the board to discuss a pair of items. Miller requested that the board consider as part of its planned enhancement and improvement of the Winters Town Park, pending a potential award of a PARTF Grant, the purchase of netting and painting of the renovated basketball asphalt surface to accommodate the ability to also use the surface for pickleball, an investment of approximately $300.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, with 26 to 40 round holes, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications. Pickleball was invented in the mid 1960s as a children’s backyard game.
Miller informed the board that there are a number of area locations where pickleball is popular, including areas to play in Newland, Linville and Roan Mountain, adding that hundreds of locals, and seniors in particular, enjoy the game, as it can be played without a great deal of constant movement.
The board asked additional questions regarding the game, and Miller noted that, if approved, she would be able to supply someone at the appropriate time to come to the park and prepare the basketball court, measuring and painting the lines for the pickleball court that would coexist with the traditional basketball surface lines.
Mayor Daniel Boone reiterated that enhancements to the park were contingent upon whether the town would be awarded PARTF Grant matching funds for the project, and the board reacted positively to Miller’s suggestion, agreeing to take the request under advisement.
Miller also reported multiple sightings in her neighborhood of speeding vehicles, most notably a silver SUV, expressing concern for the children and pets that live in her neighborhood which could be at risk due to a speeding vehicle. Alderman Mike Smith agreed to consult with Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg on the matter, and Mayor Boone also noted that the town would seek to remedy the issue.
Town Clerk Connie Guinn shared a letter with the board which she was asked to produce regarding the pickup of curbside trash by town employees for residents. In the letter, it was noted that it is against state law to leave trash curbside without it being contained in a trash can or dedicated receptacle. The town is requesting that residents place their trash in cans for weekly trash pickup, including in the letter than no loose trash in cans will be picked up, and that that no greater than six bags per location, at a reasonable weight, would be collected. The draft letter also added that it is the resident’s responsibility to keep their receptacle(s) clean, and if town members were not able to comply, that the town would consider discontinuing weekly curbside trash pickup.
Guinn also added that the letter includes a reminder about the pending water rate increase scheduled to begin on July 1, and that the board intends to more strictly enforce its water and sewer ordinances, along with penalties for non-payment or non-compliance.
In discussion regarding the letter, Alderman Brad Benfield suggested that the wording of the ordinance in the NC General Statutes regarding the requirement of trash bagged and within receptacles be quoted within the letter to clarify the state law regarding the matter. Following discussion, Boone and Guinn agreed to take the board’s feedback and revise the letter for presentation at its next meeting, and the board also agreed to review the town ordinances regarding curbside pickup to determine if adjustments of verbiage would be necessary.
In other news and notes:
- Aldermen discussed town streets that were in the most disrepair for consideration of repaving in the coming weeks or couple of months. Several streets were mentioned, with the board opting to first address the paving needs on Winters Street, as it is one of the most traveled town streets in Elk Park. The board also did not rule out adding patch paving on a number of other locations in better shape, but in need of minor repair.
- Aldermen Joel Whitley reported that Eric Wright with JECO Pyrotechnics had spoken to him about the possibility of the board providing funds that would be credited as a payment toward a future show. Whi
tley explained that the company had already invested in supplies and insurance for a number of Independence Day-related shows, of which Elk Park was also scheduled. With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many towns and locations had canceled shows. Whitley clarified that the financial investment would help the company recoup a portion of the funds it has already expe
- nded in the short term, while also serving the town to pay ahead for a future show the town would sponsor, whether that was for next Independence holiday, or if the town wished to schedule a show before that time. The board moved to commit funds that would have been spent toward this year’s fireworks to be applied in reserving the town’s next fireworks event at a date to be determined.
The next regular monthly meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at Elk Park Town Hall.
