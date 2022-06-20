BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Town Council met for a regularly scheduled public meeting on June 14 and passed its 2022-2023 budget.
The council held a hearing for public comment before voting on the budget. Several community members expressed their displeasure with the overall tax rate. While the tax rate is dropping from $.732 to $.68, many pointed out that the number is still much higher than the revenue neutral rate in both Avery and Watauga counties.
After the window for public comment closed, the council voted 3-2 in favor of the budget. Council members Kelly Melang and Weidner Abernethy opposed the budget.
“I was not voting 'no' on the budget, I was voting 'no' on the way we were paying for the budget,” Melang said during the meeting. “Sixty-five cents would have balanced the budget, 68 cents is padding the budget.”
Abernethy confirmed that Town Manager Bob Pudney presented the council a balanced budget at $.65, and that Abernethy “challenged him to reduce that a little bit more.”
The budget also set aside funds to continue the 24-hour, full-time emergency medical services station in Beech Mountain and transfer the 911 system to E911, which is a service that provides the caller’s location to the 911 operator.
Of the $10,683,201 general fund budget, $2,323,658 is allotted to go to road and infrastructure improvements. Some members of the community were upset because they thought the budget included paving over gravel roads, but Mayor Barry Kaufman stated that the only roads scheduled to be paved are the ones that were torn up during pipe replacements.
A 13-percent cost of living adjustment is included in the budget as well.
Director of Utilities Daniel Davis announced that the North Carolina Rural Water Association designated Beech Mountain as the winner of the 2022 Best Tasting Water in North Carolina competition, and Keith Buff of the North Carolina Rural Water Association presented the award at the meeting.
