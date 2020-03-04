ELK PARK — Following a public hearing on the matter prior to its regular monthly meeting, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen unanimously voted during its regular session to continue forward with the application process for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant to further enhance Winters Town Park.
Among the facets of the projects the board reviewed were the current basketball court area and fencing that surrounds that section of the park. Mayor Daniel Boone presented a number of areas for enhancement, in addition to estimated costs, entailing a potential projects, including a pair of new basketball goals, repaving of an area, a rubber-coated black fence area, a concrete retaining wall if needed, as well as new steps and the installation of a jumping pillow, which is an on-ground trampoline-like entertainment device that allows users to bounce in the air with the effect of an enclosed air-inflated bounce house, but without the housed enclosure.
An estimated total cost for the project was approximately $46,000 to $50,000, with a successful procurement of the PARTF Grant offering a 50-percent match on that total figure.
Looking ahead in the year, the board also discussed the upcoming Fourth of July celebration and preparations necessary to gear up for the events associated with the holiday. Items that Boone mentioned that the board will need to take under consideration included the start time of the parade and event following the parade, food, what bands to pursue and how many bands to book, other forms of entertainment, offering contests, time to schedule fireworks and how much the town wishes to spend, in addition to the pursuit of vendors, volunteers and inviting additional groups to be part of the festivities.
The board agreed to place the event on the April board meeting agenda for further discussion and possible movement.
In other news and notes:
- Aldermen approved the hiring of Doug Tennant of Tennant, Combs and Carpenter accounting firm to conduct the town’s audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
- Alderman Mike Smith discussed the railing on the walkway that had been recently repaired downtown. Smith explained that the Cranberry Masonic Lodge located at that area inquired whether the town might paint the rail the same blue color to match the outside door facing the rail and the roof of the building. The board was amenable to the request, with Smith and utilities supervisor Tyler Boone tasked to carry out the project.
- Mayor Boone reported that Tyler Boone had spoken with Cale Smith about the trimming and cutting out of some trees around the town park area that were intruding into fencing areas. Alderman Brad Benfield also requested that a cherry tree be removed at the fence area due to the mess it causes at the location. Mayor Boone noted that he expects the project to begin in short order.
The next meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6, at Elk Park Town Hall on Winters Street.
