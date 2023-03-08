ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen convened for its monthly meeting on Monday, March 6, and heard from town resident J.R. McCoury regarding a fine assessed to him by the town for violating the town’s existing nuisance ordinance.
Police Chief Jack McCloud informed the board that McCoury had been served the fine in mid-February with a letter that explained that he should contact the town clerk to appeal the board’s decision. During the meeting, McCoury arrived and was allowed to share his reasoning for appealing the decision.
McCoury shared with the board that he had been cleaning and clearing the front part of his Winters Street property even before receiving the letter, and could not understand the premise for receiving the fine. He noted that he had picked up items within plain sight that would be viewed as potential nuisances, including a generator and other equipment pieces. Additionally, he contended that he continues to work on a renovation project on the back of his home, noting that equipment, wood and other necessary materials were in that portion of the property to be utilized as part of that project. McCoury cited that town staff had mown grass around a fenced area near the park and left the grass on the street, while he was informed that grass mown or weed trimmed at his location should not be left on the town street.
Board members individually questioned McCoury about the current state of his property and his future plans on the site, and he informed members that he intends to complete the project at the rear of his property which will allow him additional and proper storage for his business.
Alderman Mike Smith corroborated McCoury’s information, stating that he had witnessed McCoury hauling off items and working to clean up the space in a timeline that predated receipt of a notice from the town.
Following discussion, the board unanimously moved to rescind the fine issued to McCoury, with the understanding that McCoury continues with his efforts in keeping the visible portion outside his home and on his property in compliance. Mayor Daniel Boone also informed McCoury that in the future should he receive correspondence of similar nature from the town, he should not hesitate to contact the town clerk or town hall directly regarding the matter.
The board also heard comments from Ellie Lecka with Avery County Animal Support, who explained that she had just attended a county commission meeting that included dozens of individuals who were in support of animal services and control in Avery County, in response to an announced collaborative plan by the county last week to partner with Mitchell County in providing support services, including the hiring of an animal cruelty investigator and housing of any cruelty case through Avery County Sheriff’s Office and in partnership with Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
Avery County Animal Support currently uses a building in town that previously served as the Elk Park Town Hall in an agreement with the town, and Lecka requested that the town extend the length of the group’s contract with the town for 2-3 months as the organization looks to regroup, rebrand or determine its future course of direction.
“To come into this room and see a group of people who care about their citizens so much is relieving,” Lecka said to the board.
Lecka noted that although the county is not choosing to provide funding for animal services through Avery County Animal Support, the group will currently continue to prioritize providing assistance during the period to Elk Park animals, should the board agree to the extension. Following brief discussion, the board unanimously agreed to extend the ACAS contract by three months.
In other news and notes:
- The board approved the advertising for collection of delinquent taxes through the local newspaper.
- Town staff reported that someone who was scheduled to help town staff with using a water leak correlator was unable to meet last week, but should be contacting staff within the next week or so. Water and sewer maintenance team members Tyler Boone and Jason Markland informed the board that an individual from Banner Elk is scheduled to meet with them this week to show the staff how to properly operate the correlator, and the staff is also planning to contact NC Rural Water, who is supposed to look at a leak in Woodland Hills this week. Mayor Boone suggested staff get in touch with NC Rural Water Authority as soon as possible to determine if they might be able to assist with other leak detections within the town while they are in the vicinity.
- The board approved the dates of April 17 to 21 as Large Trash Cleanup Days scheduled for town residents, who can schedule to have large trash items picked up by town staff. Residents are asked to call the town hall as the time approaches in order to be placed on a list for scheduled pick up.
- Chief McCloud reported that a proof will be sent for the striping of the town’s new police vehicle by March 20 through Auto Image Detailing and, if approved, the vehicle will be striped on March 28 and 29. The cost for the work was quoted as $1,334.38, which aldermen unanimously approved.
- The board approved establishing a fee of $2,500 for services by town staff to use the town’s borer to bore lines under town streets to run water and sewer lines for residents where the service is necessary and requested. The board noted that the town is not authorized to bore under state-owned highways without first informing NCDOT of its intent and filling out necessary paperwork to do so.
- McCloud provided a proposal to the board for purchasing a software system to assist with keeping track digitally of warning tickets, ordinances and incident reports. The initial setup fee, which includes one year of service is a cost of $12,500, then a cost of $7,450 annually for licensing on two computers. McCloud noted that it will be easier for the department to keep files of its actions, and the program would assist in applying for grant funding from the state in the future. Following discussion, the board agreed to table the purchase proposal for a month, with Alderman Joel Whitley asking McCloud to also price a desktop computer for use with the software to present in a return proposal to the board upon composition of his department’s budget.
The next monthly meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at Elk Park Town Hall.
