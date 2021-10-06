ELK PARK — Town officials confirmed dates and particulars for a pair of holiday events and discussed reconciliation of items within its water and sewer ordinance at the regular meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen on Monday, Oct. 4.
The town confirmed that it would be advertising through social media and also invites the community to attend its upcoming Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Winters Town Park. Mayor Daniel Boone noted that multiple churches have expressed interest in attending and distributing candy and items during the festive occasion. Boone also announced that a $50 Visa gift card will be given to the Best Decorated Table at the event, while trophies will be awarded for multiple winners of Best Costume. Boone added that there may also be a screening of a themed movie at the park, weather permitting.
The town also announced that it will be hosting its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, with parade lineup at the former Country House Restaurant parking lot at 4:30 p.m. and the parade beginning at 5 p.m., with the route concluding at Jack Hicks Trucking. Events, including hot cocoa, a tree lighting and greeting with Santa, will be taking place at Winters Town Park following the parade.
The town also spent time looking over particulars of its water and sewer ordinances, as Mayor Boone pointed out potential contradictions in regard to language recently drawn up from the town attorney versus language in place within the ordinance itself. Potential points of contradiction shared included the number of days following overdue nonpayment that must elapse before the town by ordinance could discontinue water and sewer services, as well as questions regarding procedure for service termination and disconnection. Following discussion, Mayor Boone agreed to check with the town attorney to ensure that any verbiage is not contradictory and that the language properly aligns within the ordinance to ensure that it is being followed properly by the town. Boone also asked the aldermen to also look more closely at the verbiage of the ordinance prior to the town’s next meeting.
In other news and notes:
- The town set a date of Monday through Thursday, Oct. 15 through Oct. 21, as its dates for large trash pickup. As with previous pickups, the town requires that residents wishing for large trash pickup call the town at (828) 733-9573 to be added to the list of stops for the town maintenance staff to pickup large trash items.
- Paving in portions of the town by Todd Burleson Paving are yet to be completed, as Boone and town staff reported that patching of areas have occurred, while adding that some areas in town, including a portion at a culvert on Davis Street and an area on Church Street have yet to be paved. Town staff reported that the paving equipment is parked on Dark Hollow Road, but it was unknown when paving work would be continued. Boone reminded the board of the agreement of a 30-day job completion window for the paving company to finish the work for the town.
- Boone informed the board that the Freedom Trail Elementary School PTO is sponsoring a screening of the movie “Hotel Transylvania” at Winters Town Park at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
- The board unanimously approved the hiring of Robbie Puckett to remove 7 to 8 cherry trees immediately adjacent to the perimeter of the Winters Town Park. Puckett estimated the total cost for the job of cutting, chipping and removal of brush at $3,500. The board requested that Puckett be willing to complete the job on a Saturday when the park is not being utilized and prior to upcoming events that are scheduled.
The next meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at Elk Park Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.